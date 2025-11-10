Joe Rogan told Elon Musk that ‘AI music is my favourite’, and it speaks volumes about his taste

US AI elon musk Joe rogan

In the recent Joe Rogan Experience podcast, in which he interviewed Elon Musk (again), the pair covered a lot of predictable ground. They talked about free speech, government waste, immigration and the ‘woke mind virus’.

They also had a long discussion about Artificial Intelligence, and it was at this point that Rogan admitted that music created by AI was his favourite music to listen to, before playing an AI generated cover of an Eminem song.

Here’s the clip, shared by Edward M. Druce over on Twitter.

Joe Rogan to Elon: “AI music is disturbing because it’s my favorite music now. There are AI covers… they will blow your mind. This is my favorite thing to do to people. This guy, if this were a real person, would be the #1 music artist in the world… The most soulful, potent… pic.twitter.com/EDPyHr03xn — Edward M. Druce (@EdwardMDruce) November 1, 2025

And here’s the song that Rogan claims is ‘fucking incredible’.

It’s fair to say that not everyone was convinced by its merits.

AI music only blows your mind if you’re an NPC that would be impressed with jingling keys like an infant. Anyone with any basic understanding and appreciation of art in general is not and never will be satisfied with the soulless dreck that is AI. — B (@BasedRedhead) November 2, 2025

everyone that listens to joe rogan needs to lose the right to vote, posses firearms, and ability to operate heavy machinery — your pal CJ (@pandafresh) November 2, 2025

You can tell Rogan is a product of LA because he’s like “wow check out this new music product” and it’s the worst garbage you’ve ever heard in your life — topical fuck storm (@frank81832264) November 3, 2025

Rogan shilling for AI slop is hilarious. AI comedy would be better then his stand up though. — Jay1987 (@Jay1889137015) November 2, 2025

What a surprise, Spotify’s highest paid employee loves music that Spotify don’t have to pay royalties on. Isn’t that convenient.. — YawningChasm (@NoWorseThanYou) November 3, 2025

The most soulful voice when there’s no soul anywhere near the creation of the song — NickG98 5-3 (@SpiralSine6) November 3, 2025

I'm against generative AI but on a second thought an AI generated podcast would be more worth watching than whatever this is — Arya⸆⸉ | ⎊ (@motherofsnakes_) November 3, 2025

“this is gonna blow your mind.” pic.twitter.com/EX00rgN6or — Tarman (@WeinerHerzog) November 2, 2025

There are over 2,400 episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast. Y’all. There is literally no reason to pay him anymore. That is more than an enough data to have AI generate any future episode on any subject you might want to hear him talk about. Wonder how he’d feel about that? https://t.co/0ZPVln9ywa — rettiwT delliK nolE (@UrbanAstroNYC) November 2, 2025

AI-generated music being received positively by joe rogan is actually a great signal that it isn't going to work https://t.co/HbrebAiA9n — eugeneangelo (@angelofuture) November 3, 2025

Just Two soulless white dudes praising Ai for being soulful… https://t.co/nehuffTQCG — jonesy (@jonesyosu) November 2, 2025

Music is a creative expression of the human experience through beautiful sounds with a truly magical power to make you FEEL things. “AI music” is a soulless, cheap algorithm with what is essentially a powerful ability to cut/copy&paste. Entirely devoid of soul or artistry. https://t.co/VrARKvfj9b — Alex (@alex_balanduk) November 3, 2025

AI art genuinely appeals to people with the worst taste on the planet. https://t.co/4cLtIRAsxD — jessjess (@JesseRingle2) November 3, 2025

Probably fine that millions get their information/entertainment from a guy whose favourite music is ai music, will definitely create many smart and interesting people https://t.co/RVxtm0Uik6 — Josh Price (@JoshingPrice) November 3, 2025

Here’s the bottom line.

AI music exists because some people were creative enough to create something that you can feed into AI. If there's nothing to copy, this nonsense wouldn't exist.

Think about that and let it blow your small mind instead. https://t.co/cb6BMvonuR — Yau Yamba (@aundjanou) November 3, 2025

