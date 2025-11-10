US AI elon musk Joe rogan

Joe Rogan told Elon Musk that ‘AI music is my favourite’, and it speaks volumes about his taste

David Harris. Updated November 10th, 2025

In the recent Joe Rogan Experience podcast, in which he interviewed Elon Musk (again), the pair covered a lot of predictable ground. They talked about free speech, government waste, immigration and the ‘woke mind virus’.

They also had a long discussion about Artificial Intelligence, and it was at this point that Rogan admitted that music created by AI was his favourite music to listen to, before playing an AI generated cover of an Eminem song.

Here’s the clip, shared by Edward M. Druce over on Twitter.

And here’s the song that Rogan claims is ‘fucking incredible’.

It’s fair to say that not everyone was convinced by its merits.

Here’s the bottom line.

