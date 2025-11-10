US BBC GB News Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt told Brits to watch GB News and managed the unlikely feat of uniting the whole of the UK

John Plunkett. Updated November 10th, 2025

Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt was delighted to see the double resignation of the BBC’s director general Tim Davie and the corporation’s head of news, Deborah Turness.

Trump’s White House, as you know, likes its media to be entirely subservient and gleefully seized upon the editing of that Panorama clip about the Capitol riots which was simply calamitous for the BBC (despite not changing the substance of what Trump actually did that day).

Here’s what Trump had to say.

Andhis press secretary Karoline Leavitt went one step further, by suggesting this.

And in the troubling and uncertain times we live in, it’s good to know that there are some things that the entire nation (well, most of it) can get behind. In this case, telling Leavitt precisely where to stick her remote control.

