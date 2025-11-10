Karoline Leavitt told Brits to watch GB News and managed the unlikely feat of uniting the whole of the UK

US BBC GB News Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt was delighted to see the double resignation of the BBC’s director general Tim Davie and the corporation’s head of news, Deborah Turness.

Trump’s White House, as you know, likes its media to be entirely subservient and gleefully seized upon the editing of that Panorama clip about the Capitol riots which was simply calamitous for the BBC (despite not changing the substance of what Trump actually did that day).

Here’s what Trump had to say.

Andhis press secretary Karoline Leavitt went one step further, by suggesting this.

.@BBCNews is dying because they are anti-Trump Fake News. Everyone should watch @GBNEWS! pic.twitter.com/bZFFkSATud — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 9, 2025

And in the troubling and uncertain times we live in, it’s good to know that there are some things that the entire nation (well, most of it) can get behind. In this case, telling Leavitt precisely where to stick her remote control.

1.

Who needs satire when Donald Trump’s White House tries to call out fake news. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) November 10, 2025

2.

Impartiality definitely must mean being the President’s favourite network, supported by the President’s political project. Makes sense! https://t.co/ysgPH1jJ1N — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 10, 2025

3.

You’ve been spewing fake news since day one. — Ron Baumann (@Baumann_Mac) November 9, 2025

4.

Just concentrate on starving tens of millions of Americans & we’ll watch whatever we want, thank you very much https://t.co/sajgsBBOb5 pic.twitter.com/aYuFIbMqXy — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) November 9, 2025

5.

People in United Kingdom don’t take advice from Karoline Leavitt. — Solomon Harudzibwi (@S_Harudzibwi) November 9, 2025

6.

The White House is now telling us which news we should watch. Think about that for a bit. https://t.co/rG9zkhaLyT — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) November 9, 2025

7.