Nancy Mace just grossed everyone out with this bizarre tweet about Donald Trump and it expertly nails just how far American politics has sunk – 15 vote-winning responses

Politics donald trump Nancy mace

There’s kissing up to the boss to try to get a promotion and then there’s whatever the hell this is, a tweet from Republican Nancy Mace which went viral for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

I have to tell you. Last night, I had the MOST INCREDIBLE conversation with the President. I have NEVER been more PROUD. I told him how much I love him, how much America loves him and how he will go down as the GREATEST President in American history. He will do anything he can… — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 8, 2025

Surely it’s just a coincidence that Mace is gearing up for a run at South Carolina Governor?

Whatever it is, it surely doesn’t reflect well on the state of American politics (and democracy) right now.

Besides the desperate nature of this brazen boot licking, it’s also not at all how any normal adult has ever spoken to another adult. Awkward af, as the kids might say.

And so we turn to Twitter to unpack the many ways in which Grace’s confused tweet was another in a long line of mistakes.

1.

He will turn his back on you, and one day you will realize you stood on the wrong side of history….and you’ll be stuck with the legacy. :::shrugs:::: we all get choices Nancy — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) November 8, 2025

2.

Normal people don’t talk like this https://t.co/jxgSKjX4yp — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 9, 2025

3.

“He will do anything he can to help any one. There will never be another like him.” pic.twitter.com/tejXBNPDva — Adi Cortez (@adicortez) November 8, 2025

4.

Nancy Mace, who just months ago defied Trump on the Epstein files before crawling back for his blessing, proves loyalty’s just a cheap costume in her endless quest for power. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) November 8, 2025

5.

Was he awake? pic.twitter.com/15WzRT8LoP — Spring because after WINTER comes hear me ROAR (@summer7570) November 8, 2025

6.

Thirsty. Desperate. Sociopathic. Mentally ill. Flip-flopper. Liar. Blackmailer. Stalker. — USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) November 8, 2025

7.