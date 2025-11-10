Politics donald trump Nancy mace

Nancy Mace just grossed everyone out with this bizarre tweet about Donald Trump and it expertly nails just how far American politics has sunk – 15 vote-winning responses

Saul Hutson. Updated November 10th, 2025

There’s kissing up to the boss to try to get a promotion and then there’s whatever the hell this is, a tweet from Republican Nancy Mace which went viral for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

Surely it’s just a coincidence that Mace is gearing up for a run at South Carolina Governor?

Whatever it is, it surely doesn’t reflect well on the state of American politics (and democracy) right now.

Besides the desperate nature of this brazen boot licking, it’s also not at all how any normal adult has ever spoken to another adult. Awkward af, as the kids might say.

And so we turn to Twitter to unpack the many ways in which Grace’s confused tweet was another in a long line of mistakes.

