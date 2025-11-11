Chef Reactions’ NSFW review of this ‘marry me pasta’ dish was utterly brutal, but still not harsh enough to describe the culinary shenanigans

Entertainment Chef Reactions food

The wonderful Chef Reactions has built up a following of 3.7 million with his brutal yet hilarious stitches with other people’s cookery demos.

He doesn’t shy away from being NSFW, so you have been warned. We should also warn you that the recipe might give you the dry heaves.

Let’s remind ourselves of some of those comments.

“That looks fucking terrible.” This isn’t ‘marry me’ chicken. This is ‘I just hired a fuckin’ hit man off the dark web’ chicken. So, watch your back at Costa.” “That’s a zero out of ten. I’m good, dude. I’m really good. I’m not trying it.”

TikTok users were in equal measure entertained by the stitch and horrified by the meal.

1.

She sounds like she is from Birmingham in the UK. As a Brit I have no fucking idea what monstrosity she is making …this is not normal.

Martin

2.

I assume she couldn”t find a smaller even more impractical set of scissors.

richard

3.

This is why I don’t eat at pot luck parties.

Lulu Disco

4.

Chicken was still raw when she put the pasta in, so it’s basically a pool of salmonella now.

Cottagecore Bihexual

5.

That’s an insult to pasta dishes.

Kyle

6.

This HAS to be rage bait.

Will100095

7.

This one was really hard to watch.

Mata

8.

I’d put ketchup on prime steak before I’d put it on pasta.

davidreihm

9.

Rare he doesn’t try it.

Evan Robbins

10.

So, boiled chicken with ketchup. What did I miss?

DaKludge

11.

Not a single grain of seasoning.

Chelsea French

12.

The new let’s die today pasta.

Spider

13.

Welp, that was a series of decisions.

Yes, chef

14.

Not eating that.

Elena Marrese3

This might be nearer the mark.

Divorce me pasta.

josephfimbres1

