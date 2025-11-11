Politics gold presidential walk of fame white house

The White House just found more space to desecrate and the latest solid gold addition might be its worst – 17 24-carat reviews

Saul Hutson. Updated November 11th, 2025

Taste is subjective. Unless you’re talking about what Donald Trump considers to be classy, in which case, please don’t eat anything before you view these new pictures of the White House.

The President will not let up until he converts the White House into the Gold House. His latest addition is about as elegant as a night out under McDonald’s golden arches.

In case you didn’t know what you were looking at in a hallway filled with former Presidents, the current President would like to remind you. In solid gold lettering and cursive.

It’s beyond tacky and probably outrageously expensive. Not only are all of the golden new additions to the White House tough to look at, they’re going to be a nightmare to take down for whoever moves in next. (At least someone else might be moving in eventually? Please?)

The reviews flooded in online and the President’s interior designer might want to look away.

