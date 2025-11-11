The White House just found more space to desecrate and the latest solid gold addition might be its worst – 17 24-carat reviews

Politics gold presidential walk of fame white house

Taste is subjective. Unless you’re talking about what Donald Trump considers to be classy, in which case, please don’t eat anything before you view these new pictures of the White House.

The President will not let up until he converts the White House into the Gold House. His latest addition is about as elegant as a night out under McDonald’s golden arches.

The words "The Presidential Walk of Fame" have been added above the photos of the Presidents along the colonnade going from the residence to the west wing. Also noticed new gold touches above the photos. pic.twitter.com/2NKxIuT6vU — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) November 7, 2025

In case you didn’t know what you were looking at in a hallway filled with former Presidents, the current President would like to remind you. In solid gold lettering and cursive.

It’s beyond tacky and probably outrageously expensive. Not only are all of the golden new additions to the White House tough to look at, they’re going to be a nightmare to take down for whoever moves in next. (At least someone else might be moving in eventually? Please?)

The reviews flooded in online and the President’s interior designer might want to look away.

1.

Steakhouse ass stuff. Second tier country club ass decor. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 8, 2025

2.

It looks like Liberace threw up in the White House. So trashy. — The_Other_Me (@MAGA_Idiocracy) November 8, 2025

3.

Not a political comment: This looks so trashy. — Patrick Jaicomo (@pjaicomo) November 8, 2025

4.

He turned the White House into a car dealership. — Eleanor Lavish (@UnderaLavish) November 8, 2025

5.

What Trump has done to the sober, serious décor of the White House is an aesthetic abomination. There is no style, no concept, no sense of design. Just tacky gold-sprayed appliques you buy from a local hardware store stuck anywhere there's an empty space, and cheap motel signage. — Godfrey Parkin (@gparkin) November 8, 2025

6.

Looks like a dated a Vegas casino. Will be restored soon enough! — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) November 8, 2025

7.

OMG, this is so beyond hideous. Someone with that bad of taste shouldn't be allowed to direct the design of anything. — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) November 8, 2025

8.

Holy shit…the font..the funky uneven kerning…the size of the text…the cheap plastic appearance. The gold doo-dads above the portraits are huge and ugly and distracting as hell. I'm imagining the installers have a hard time keeping a straight face when putting this shit up. pic.twitter.com/mPiydcwFFU — ️ Joe Biden is a MF'ing Warmonger (@WamsuttaLives) November 8, 2025

9.

It’s only a matter of time before Trump wants to demolish the entire White House, to build his own palace. Probably entirely of gold. — Lincs (@x_facts_matter) November 8, 2025

10.

Disgusting, cheap opulence. It is all coming down in January 2029. — Thomas P (TOM) Logan (@TokyoTom2020) November 8, 2025

11.

I have a feeling trump is not going to get his deposit back. — Robert E Eliason (@robt338) November 8, 2025

12.

So they’re going to put these horrible Shelley font words everywhere so trump knows where he’s going? This is what they do, in a more subtle manner, in dementia facilities. ‍♀️ — Winston Smith (@tbaker1968) November 8, 2025

13.

pic.twitter.com/tDxFrbbS4r — com de spoopy di ncing (@Diegotrip1) November 9, 2025

14.

So incredibly tacky. Such an embarrassment. The Emperor Has No Clothes was written WAY before its time as was Midas and the Golden Touch. — Stephen Tonnies (@Troy2k) November 8, 2025

15.

The White Trash House. — Robert J Ellingsworth (@BY1959) November 8, 2025

16.

for a man that hates muslim people so much, trump is SO dubai-coded — an(t)xious (@codepend_ant) November 8, 2025

17.

Trump has the worst taste of any human is history. Just because it’s gold don’t mean it looks good. — Michael B (@ImagineMichael3) November 8, 2025

Source: Twitter @KellieMeyerNews