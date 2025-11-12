Entertainment Alison hammond Charlotte Church

Alison Hammond’s struggle to hold in her giggles during Charlotte Church’s sound bath is still one of TV’s funniest moments

Poke Staff. Updated November 12th, 2025

Charlotte Church, who has long been an environmental activist as well as a singer and a Faithful on Celebrity Traitors, has a wellness retreat called The Dreaming in Rhydoldog House in the Elan Valley in Powys.

One of the treatments they offer is a sound bath – an aid to meditation using resonance through instruments or even the voice. Feeling stressed? Here’s Charlotte to help you loosen up a little.

She talked about the retreat when she appeared on This Morning, where she treated presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond to a sound bath. It was more than Alison could handle.

TikTok users were very entertained by Alison’s antics.

Alison is the type of friend you would get separated from in class because you wouldn’t stop talking and laughing together. I love her.
Dermot was like nope, you are not taking me down with you.
There’s nothing like trying not to laugh in a serious situation. It’s the best feeling in the world.
The whispered ‘I’m sorry’ you just know a producer was in her earpiece telling her to hold it in.
No way Alison should have been trusted with this segment. She’s so unserious of course she’d laugh. Love to see it.
Of course, it turned up on Twitter/X, where people were broadly on Team Alison.

Levelling down slightly lost track of which Alison Hammond-presented show was involved.

We really need to see Noel Fielding coping with a sound bath.

