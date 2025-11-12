Donald Trump’s comedy schoolboy error during a tour of his awful White House makeover proves he is 100% fools gold

Politics donald trump white house

The world’s most ostentatious home renovation TV show, White House Makeover: Bling Edition, just won’t end. The latest episode catches host, Donald Trump, having trouble distinguishing which garish decorations are made out which garish materials.

Trump walked Fox News through the White House’s most recent makeover when he got to the new signage posted along photos of the country’s previous presidents. Here he describes how unique the sign is, regardless of how confused he appears to be about what it’s actually made out of.

Wait, first he says it’s pure bronze. Then he says it’s pure brass. https://t.co/xSe06txIPo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 12, 2025

Is anyone surprised he has no idea what he’s talking about when it comes to what goes into swiftly and completely erasing the illustrious history of the White House? The doddering old man can’t stay awake during his day job, why would anyone expect him to keep tabs on the redecoration of his own home.

One thing Twitter could all agree on: it doesn’t matter what material it is, it’s hideous.

Bronze. Brass. Brain damage. Trump’s holy trinity. https://t.co/RLIxPmrWrn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2025

He’s turned the White House into a banquet venue in Bloomfield. https://t.co/3pPy256s4J — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 12, 2025

The man just called brass “pure brass” and then downgraded it to bronze in the same sentence. I bet, a metallurgist just passed out somewhere He’s describing metalwork the way a toddler describes colors: “It’s shiny and heavy and really, really metal.” — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) November 12, 2025

It’s done with laser cutter. This dumb motherfucker thinks someone carved that? — Rickey Rantle (@feb2ndday) November 12, 2025

Bronze. Brass. Whatever sounds richer. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) November 12, 2025

It’s tacky. Pure tacky. How about that? — The Undisputed Truth Hurts (@TruthHrtzz) November 12, 2025

Can brass be “pure”? It’s an alloy of copper and zinc, so it’s literally a mixture (technically a solution). It’s like saying “this is pure saltwater.” — Ambassador of Kwan (@the1who_schafes) November 12, 2025

