Politics donald trump white house

Donald Trump’s comedy schoolboy error during a tour of his awful White House makeover proves he is 100% fools gold

Saul Hutson. Updated November 12th, 2025

The world’s most ostentatious home renovation TV show, White House Makeover: Bling Edition, just won’t end. The latest episode catches host, Donald Trump, having trouble distinguishing which garish decorations are made out which garish materials.

Trump walked Fox News through the White House’s most recent makeover when he got to the new signage posted along photos of the country’s previous presidents. Here he describes how unique the sign is, regardless of how confused he appears to be about what it’s actually made out of.

Is anyone surprised he has no idea what he’s talking about when it comes to what goes into swiftly and completely erasing the illustrious history of the White House? The doddering old man can’t stay awake during his day job, why would anyone expect him to keep tabs on the redecoration of his own home.

One thing Twitter could all agree on: it doesn’t matter what material it is, it’s hideous.

