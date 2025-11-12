Russia’s new AI humanoid robot stumbled across the stage before face-planting, in what experts are calling the perfect metaphor

Science Funny fails Robotics Russia

Russia’s first AI-enabled humanoid robot, AIdol, has just made its debut at the Yarovit Hall Congress Center in Moscow, courtesy of robotics firm Idol. It wasn’t what we’d describe as a triumph.

Russia presented its human-like AI robot. It fell down as it walked onto the stage. pic.twitter.com/YAk7w2SsWV — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 11, 2025

Idol’s CEO, Vladimir Vitukhin, said there were ‘callibration’ problems. Whatever you want to call it, the internet found it hilarious.

Having graduated from attempting to trick the audience by putting a guy in a robot costume (as they did 5 years ago), Russia tonight unveiled its first REAL robot to theme of decadent western 1980's musical hit "Rocky". Things didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/HKaenGBqlj — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) November 11, 2025

For comparison, here's China's "Robot Kung Fu Master". Of course that's *all* it can do—pose and look impressive. AIDOL could probably kick its ass in actual combat and knock it right down; or at least *fall* on it and knock it right down pic.twitter.com/7aAybCLiyz — Iddy (@My_Capering_Id) November 11, 2025

different POV – broke apart when it fell pic.twitter.com/MtNn0PH3YN — Takeshi Kovacs (@PrzemekShura) November 11, 2025

I can't stop laughing This is a presentation of Russia’s first AI robot. I think it learned to walk from alcoholics. pic.twitter.com/bd5M58c6rj — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) November 11, 2025

Before it fell it looked total shit. Boston Dynamics have nothing to worry about. pic.twitter.com/hh0tnkaYou — Darren (@Darren59946357) November 11, 2025

Just put a wig on it and call it Nadine Dorries. https://t.co/KoEmfGt7KT — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) November 12, 2025

pov: your 90 y/o grandma when she walks — openthefridge ❄️ (@openthefridge) November 12, 2025

