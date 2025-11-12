Science Funny fails Robotics Russia

Russia’s new AI humanoid robot stumbled across the stage before face-planting, in what experts are calling the perfect metaphor

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 12th, 2025

Russia’s first AI-enabled humanoid robot, AIdol, has just made its debut at the Yarovit Hall Congress Center in Moscow, courtesy of robotics firm Idol. It wasn’t what we’d describe as a triumph.

Idol’s CEO, Vladimir Vitukhin, said there were ‘callibration’ problems. Whatever you want to call it, the internet found it hilarious.

