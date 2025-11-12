Politics air traffic control government shutdown sean duffy

U.S. Transportation Secretary questions the patriotism of air traffic controllers who did not work for free during the government shutdown

Saul Hutson. Updated November 12th, 2025

Let’s check in on how the Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, is planning on welcoming back the most vital members of air travel in the United States. It has to be with open arms, right? Making sure they feel appreciated for all of their hard work in helping millions of people travel across the country every day? Maybe with a raise in wages? Or extra benefits?

Let’s listen…

Huh. That’s odd. Sounds like a threat, doesn’t it?

How exhausting. Sean Duffy is nothing more than a washed up reality TV faux-tough guy playing dress up as a top ranking White House official and it shows every time he’s asked for his opinion on a nuanced issue facing the country he supposedly serves.

Twitter travelers were not thrilled with his attitude.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2