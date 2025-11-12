U.S. Transportation Secretary questions the patriotism of air traffic controllers who did not work for free during the government shutdown

Politics air traffic control government shutdown sean duffy

Let’s check in on how the Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, is planning on welcoming back the most vital members of air travel in the United States. It has to be with open arms, right? Making sure they feel appreciated for all of their hard work in helping millions of people travel across the country every day? Maybe with a raise in wages? Or extra benefits?

Let’s listen…

Sean Duffy threatens “action” against air traffic controllers who didn’t come to work during the shutdown: “I’m concerned about their patriotism.” pic.twitter.com/fekVhI5801 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2025

Huh. That’s odd. Sounds like a threat, doesn’t it?

How exhausting. Sean Duffy is nothing more than a washed up reality TV faux-tough guy playing dress up as a top ranking White House official and it shows every time he’s asked for his opinion on a nuanced issue facing the country he supposedly serves.

Twitter travelers were not thrilled with his attitude.

1.

So you’re threatening people for not coming to work, even when they couldn’t afford to because you weren’t PAYING them ‍♂️ Congress got paid and they didn’t work at all. Make it make sense — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) November 11, 2025

2.

Can they stop constantly threatening the workforce responsible for one of the most complex, life-and-death systems in our government pls https://t.co/gxrlJ5ztqV — chyea ok (@chyeaok) November 11, 2025

3.

The Republicans in Congress didn’t show up for work either. And they were getting paid, unlike the traffic controllers. Shouldn’t someone be concerned about their patriotism, or the lack thereof. — M.J. Norgaard (@RepublicOfMark) November 11, 2025

4.

Really an awful statement about people put in an impossible position. https://t.co/EnmMO4cAHW — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) November 12, 2025

5.

It’s unpatriotic to refuse to work for free? https://t.co/ilTeNGzBNb — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 12, 2025

6.

Patriotism, Is making sure your wife and kids have food and shelter. If you have to stay home from work a few days to do that then so be it.

These rich people, like Duffy, are out of touch with reality. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) November 11, 2025

7.

Why would I come to work for an organization that will demonize me for taking days off when I couldn’t afford to come to work? — RockStedeee (@wrashid357) November 11, 2025

8.