Life is so full of incredible opportunities and things to do, it can be difficult to know where to start.

If you’re feeling paralysed by all this choice, you’re in luck. Reddit user Comfortable-Sir1404 has curated a list of experiences everyone should go through during their time on this Earth by posing the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s an experience you believe every human should go through at least once before they die?’

How many of these top replies are you yet to try?

1.

‘Seeing the night sky full of stars (with minimal light pollution). ‘

-echoes-of-emotion

2.

‘The feeling I had when I first saw – and smelled – the ocean. It was life-changing for me as a kid.’

-sbw_62

3.

‘Feeling completely content in your own company and not desiring or needing anyone’s attention or affection.’

-Royal-Doughnut-1360

4.

‘Do a little time in a service industry job- server/bartender, hospitality, retail, etc. Experience shitty customers so you never become one.’

-Iwalksloow

5.

‘Someone that believes in you 100% even when you don’t. My mom used to tell me I’m handsome and smart and i could do anything. I of course fucked that all up but looking back it was nice. Not necessarily a parent but just someone in your life’

-knowsnothing316

6.

‘traveling alone somewhere new and figuring out how to navigate it by yourself’

-urbabyemyy

7.

‘Have a true friend. Find someone that you can laugh with and trust. When you have this, your life becomes valuable to someone else because they understand who you are.’

-eyeballtourist

8.

‘Walking out of a job with no notice even when you’re not entirely sure if it will work out.

‘Truly liberating feeling, highly recommended just once.’

-Crocodile_Punter_

9.

‘Maybe unpopular, but being fit.

‘Oh so many people has never, and will never, experience how good you body can feel if you are in good health and fit. How well your body performs just existing when there is no additional fat to carry around, and your muscles are trained to support your weight.

‘You hear so many “after 30 my body just fell apart. I wake up with neck pain and …” and it’s upsetting. 30s is not when your body should fail. That happens at 60 earliest. 30 is your prime. You should be able to run a marathon, lift heavy weights, climb a mountain and hike across the country. But the modern lifestyle denies us this.

‘Climbing up some stairs shouldn’t make you sweat through your clothes, walking 20 minutes to work shouldn’t be difficult, playing with your kid shouldn’t be a workout and you shouldn’t grunt and struggle to get out of your chair.

Your mental health can take a hit if you just go to work, get home, and doomscroll until bed. You consume nothing but shitty food and shitty news, just waiting for the day you die or the world collapses.

‘So many failed their bodies, and in return their body fails them. The one body we have available, the only one we got.

Please, people, take care of yourself. The longer you wait, the harder it gets and at one point or another it could become impossible. You might not live that much longer being in shape, but the quality of your years on this planet is infinitely better if you can wear the clothes you want, do the activities you want and are as attractive as you want.

‘It doesn’t solve every issue, but a clean diet, enough sleep, well hydrated and being active solve a lot of issues.’

-IronmanMatth