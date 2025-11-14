Ben Shapiro’s furious take on the Epstein Files wasn’t the slam dunk defence of Trump he thought it was

Politics ben shapiro epstein files

Ben Shapiro is the definition of what’s wrong with podcasting. Anyone who can stay that angry while staring at his computer screen and talking to himself on mic sums up what the media world has devolved into in 2025.

Now we find him in a surprising place. He’s bad-mouthing Marjorie Taylor Greene in defense of Donald Trump. And it all centers on the Epstein Files.

Ben Shapiro claims Marjorie Taylor Greene supports the release of the Epstein files because she wants to destroy Trump’s presidency.@RepMTG @mtgreenee pic.twitter.com/GCKEXNbYxg — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) November 13, 2025

That sounds like a man who has followed his own circular logic so far down the drain that he doesn’t even know what he actually believes in anymore. His replies had some theories.

1.

If you believe the release of the Epstein files would destroy Trump’s presidency, then you’re literally admitting to his guilt. — Linda (@lewing99) November 13, 2025

2.

If releasing the files destroys his Presidency…then maybe it deserves to be ruined. — ChaosWitch (@TaurusWitch2010) November 13, 2025

3.

Why would the Epstein files destroy Trump unless he’s implicated? — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) November 13, 2025

4.

If the releasing of the Epstein files destroys Trump’s presidency then he should not be president https://t.co/30t7EQVLdR — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 14, 2025

5.

Ben Shapiro says releasing the Epstein files would end trump’s presidency. You’re so so close to getting it, Benny. https://t.co/W4McPOreIY — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) November 14, 2025

6.

Just admitted the obvious and he didn’t realize https://t.co/i2mVp3X0Iv pic.twitter.com/oVWZNaBDqW — pilotJones (@hanleykevon) November 14, 2025

7.