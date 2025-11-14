Donald Trump wasn’t saying what he thought he was saying and his schoolboy error got all the mockery he deserved

Politics donald trump fail vocabulary

Brought to you by the man who doesn’t know the difference between the act of seeking political asylum and the outdated slang for psychiatric hospitals, we bring you a new grade school-level vocabulary slip-up. (Reminder that this man runs the United States of America.)

Here’s Donald Trump trying to complete a sentence. It did not go well.

Trump: “Christians and more, think of this, more than twice as likely foster care they’ll adopt the general population. They adopt to it so easily. When they get out, they adopt to it like it’s become second nature. It’s amazing.” pic.twitter.com/L31i0pONzC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025

Just to be clear, none of that makes sense. And yet, in the mishmash of broken phrasing that comes out of Trump’s mouth, it’s crystal clear that he thinks the word “adopt” means “adapt.”

Will someone please take away the nuclear codes. This can’t end well.

The internet had takes.

He should have adopted more to his English classes — Leaf (@LeafMeAlone8888) November 13, 2025

What the actual fuck is he trying to say??? — Rhonda Lynn (@frogsgirl2016) November 13, 2025

He has confused “adopt” and “adapt” and it’s hard to watch him be so dumb. I don’t want to but I guess I’ll adopt. https://t.co/tVMsZP3im6 — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) November 13, 2025

What?? As someone who tutored for 20 years, I know people who have no comprehension while they read. Therefore they mispronounce words, skip words, create their own words and read so disjointedly that they make zero sense. I give you Trump. — Kriss (@KMC4wauk) November 13, 2025

We need an adept President. — Bottom of the Main Line (@MainLineSpy) November 13, 2025

Dementia J. Trump can’t even get through a sentence when all he has to do is read it. This is guy is sundowning pretty fast. https://t.co/z6RWflx80N — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2025

