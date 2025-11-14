Politics donald trump fail vocabulary

Donald Trump wasn’t saying what he thought he was saying and his schoolboy error got all the mockery he deserved

Saul Hutson. Updated November 14th, 2025

Brought to you by the man who doesn’t know the difference between the act of seeking political asylum and the outdated slang for psychiatric hospitals, we bring you a new grade school-level vocabulary slip-up. (Reminder that this man runs the United States of America.)

Here’s Donald Trump trying to complete a sentence. It did not go well.

Just to be clear, none of that makes sense. And yet, in the mishmash of broken phrasing that comes out of Trump’s mouth, it’s crystal clear that he thinks the word “adopt” means “adapt.”

Will someone please take away the nuclear codes. This can’t end well.

The internet had takes.

