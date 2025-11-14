Eric Trump explained why Bitcoin will save America and no-one has ever failed to read the room in more spectacular style

US bitcoin crypto eric trump

It’s with a heavy heart that we turn to the musings of Eric Trump, variously described as’ American businessman, political activist, and former reality television presenter’.

But really he’s just Donald Trump’s son.

Anyway, here he is explaining why Bitcoin will basically save America and if there’s a more spectacular example of someone failing to read the room then, well, we’d like to see it.

Eric Trump: “You can send $500 million worth of bitcoin on a Sunday night at 11pm while having a glass of wine with your wife for virtually zero fees.” pic.twitter.com/KU4PvccN98 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025

And it was as relatable to all these people as it was to us (spoiler – not very much).

1.

Maybe you can send $500 million worth of bitcoin on a Sunday night, but most Americans are trying to figure out which bills they can pay with their last $50. https://t.co/QQGjz1BCt1 — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) November 13, 2025

2.

“Finally… Someone who gets us” pic.twitter.com/GF65SlXk6B — Bitter Professor (@3rnieMcCracken) November 13, 2025

3.

Man of the people right here https://t.co/Od7lNDSMlV — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 13, 2025

4.

Ah yes, because that’s what normal people are doing on a Sunday night… — William Moen (@n00bthtpwnz) November 13, 2025

5.

Don’t let anyone tell you the Trumps are out of touch with rising costs. https://t.co/GpTIZyoAF3 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 13, 2025

6.