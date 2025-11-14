Days after asking the courts to let him cancel food stamps, Trump said the US must care for vunerable children. RIP, Irony!

US donald trump

In between dodging questions about Epstein, ranting about the whole Epstein thing being a hoax on Truth Social, and phoning Republicans to beg them to remove their signatures from a petition that may lead to the release of the Epstein files, Donald Trump signed the ‘Fostering the Future for American Children and Families’ executive order.

Melania Trump: A special thank you to my husband for his enduring commitment to fostering the future. The president has prioritized America's foster care children pic.twitter.com/LHAUiYUXLU — Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2025

As with every speech made by the ageing president, it was largely gibberish. Does he know the difference between adopt and adapt? It seems not.

Trump: "Christians and more, think of this, more than twice as likely foster care they'll adopt the general population. They adopt to it so easily. When they get out, they adopt to it like it's become second nature. It's amazing." pic.twitter.com/L31i0pONzC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025

At one point, he cited the Bible – a book we suspect is only on his radar because he stamped his name on one and sold it for $99.

Trump: The bible tells us that one of the measures of any society is how it cares for vulnerable children and orphans—so important and so big in the bible. pic.twitter.com/lAOw7xmoGl — Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2025

It rang particularly hollow for those old enough to remember when he defied a court order to send out SNAP – food assistance payments – to hungry families, then asked the court to overturn the order, which happened *checks notes* last week.

Donald Trump is now appealing a court order forcing him to feed starving children. This is who he is. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 7, 2025

We imagine there isn’t an unexploded irony meter within a 500-mile radius of the White House. These comments perfectly captured the mood.

You literally fought in court to strip families of food assistance. https://t.co/WFM4NZnmcC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 13, 2025

Trump quoting the Bible about “caring for vulnerable children” is like the arsonist preaching fire safety. This man spent years mocking the poor, caging migrant kids, covering for predators like Gaetz, and bragging about his own depravity. He doesn’t follow scripture he… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) November 13, 2025

Your ICE agents pepper sprayed a baby last week. https://t.co/ftJ3daSdKX — House Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) November 13, 2025

BREAKING: One week after asking SCOTUS not to force him to provide SNAP benefits to poor families, hypocritical Trump lectures "one of the measures of any society is how it cares for vulnerable children and orphans." No shame, no self-awareness.pic.twitter.com/7bajH9P7gY — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) November 13, 2025

Quoting the Bible on caring for orphans while your shutdown slashed food for 20 million kids? That's not leadership, Trump, it's just the latest verse in your hypocrisy hymn. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) November 13, 2025

Was this the argument he used when he begged the Supreme Court to let him starve them? https://t.co/0BWqcYNoVf — Ways and Means Democrats (@WaysMeansCmte) November 13, 2025

Says the guy that asked the Supreme Court to keep millions of American kids hungry https://t.co/qvwPi1VoDF — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 13, 2025

Oh yes, Donald Trump quoting the Bible about caring for vulnerable children. Can’t wait for him to explain how that squares with gutting Medicaid. Must’ve been in the lost Gospel. https://t.co/Zf04DR8BjB — Renee Harvey (@HReneeHarvey) November 13, 2025

Then you failed your bible test by deliberately starving vulnerable children and orphans" by withholding SNAP funds during the shutdown just to "punish" Democrats by hurting children. And, even when you were ordered by the courts to provide the funds, you still fought it. — Charles Idelson (@cidelson) November 13, 2025

There's a clear contradiction between professing care for vulnerable children and actively blocking their food assistance. — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) November 14, 2025

Let’s face it, there was also this elephant in the room.

Hell of a thing to have him read on an Epstein and Gaetz news day https://t.co/fTnEBUClgI — Josh Cowen (@joshcowenMI) November 13, 2025

