Days after asking the courts to let him cancel food stamps, Trump said the US must care for vunerable children. RIP, Irony!

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2025

In between dodging questions about Epstein, ranting about the whole Epstein thing being a hoax on Truth Social, and phoning Republicans to beg them to remove their signatures from a petition that may lead to the release of the Epstein files, Donald Trump signed the ‘Fostering the Future for American Children and Families’ executive order.

As with every speech made by the ageing president, it was largely gibberish. Does he know the difference between adopt and adapt? It seems not.

At one point, he cited the Bible – a book we suspect is only on his radar because he stamped his name on one and sold it for $99.

It rang particularly hollow for those old enough to remember when he defied a court order to send out SNAP – food assistance payments – to hungry families, then asked the court to overturn the order, which happened *checks notes* last week.

We imagine there isn’t an unexploded irony meter within a 500-mile radius of the White House. These comments perfectly captured the mood.

Let’s face it, there was also this elephant in the room.

