Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene are breaking up in a very public and very vicious war of words and all any of us can do is watch agog

Michael White. Updated November 15th, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been increasingly charting her own course of late, distancing herself from her previous blind loyalty to Donald Trump.

Things are so flipped on their head now that MTG has started sounding like the voice of reason in the Republican party.

She has attacked Trump’s handling of the economy and the recent shutdown, and has been dogged in her quest to release the Epstein files, come what may.

And this weekend, the tension between MTG and the president turned into outright war.

.

Trump has been using Truth Social to attach MTG, calling her a “traitor”, “a lightweight”, “Marjorie Taylor Brown”, “wacky” and “a ranting lunatic” who does nothing but “complain, complain, complain.”
.

.

For her part, MTG posted what she said are texts exchanges between her and Trump.

And she said posted this longer message about what’s been going on.

.

MTG later said she is receiving threats because of her fight with Trump.

This last point – that she is now feeling the kind of ire from Trump that she was more than happy for others to experience in the past – has given some people on social media schadenfreude.

.

.

But mostly, people are just watching agog as Trump and MTG continue their very public and ugly break-up.

.

.

.

.

Source: Twitter/X/Acosta