Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene are breaking up in a very public and very vicious war of words and all any of us can do is watch agog

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been increasingly charting her own course of late, distancing herself from her previous blind loyalty to Donald Trump.

Things are so flipped on their head now that MTG has started sounding like the voice of reason in the Republican party.

She has attacked Trump’s handling of the economy and the recent shutdown, and has been dogged in her quest to release the Epstein files, come what may.

And this weekend, the tension between MTG and the president turned into outright war.

Trump calls Marjorie Taylor Greene “Marjorie Traitor Green” on Truth Social. Is Speaker Johnson ok with this? pic.twitter.com/2S2PNz8F20 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 15, 2025

A major political breakup is underway tonight between President Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. People inside Trump-world were speculating recently about when this would happen given her recent comments. pic.twitter.com/kGXZnPSBuY — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 15, 2025

Trump has been using Truth Social to attach MTG, calling her a “traitor”, “a lightweight”, “Marjorie Taylor Brown”, “wacky” and “a ranting lunatic” who does nothing but “complain, complain, complain.”

President Trump is workshopping nicknames for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Truth Social. “Marjorie Taylor Brown” — he’s losing his touch. If you have to explain a nickname, it doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/Xr0epJ1mTi — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 15, 2025

Breaking: Donald Trump announces he no longer supports Marjorie Taylor Greene after she signed on to the release of the Epstein Files. pic.twitter.com/nZupz7sEnf — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 15, 2025

For her part, MTG posted what she said are texts exchanges between her and Trump.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump is lying about her interactions with him — and posted their text exchanges today about the Epstein files. A sitting member of Congress just posted her messages with the president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/UFnWyJSofu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 15, 2025

And she said posted this longer message about what’s been going on.

Good morning. I want to thank everyone who texted and posted and commented support for me, you all are so kind and I appreciate, love, and support you too. I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

This and the Epstein files is why I’m being attacked by President Trump. It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him? I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises. https://t.co/YltouujS83 pic.twitter.com/X1zFACSnEo — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) November 15, 2025

MTG later said she is receiving threats because of her fight with Trump.

I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected. Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

This last point – that she is now feeling the kind of ire from Trump that she was more than happy for others to experience in the past – has given some people on social media schadenfreude.

I don’t want anyone to receive threats, but for many years Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has enjoyed this sort of energy from President Trump when it’s been directed at her political enemies and now objects to it when she’s on the receiving end. pic.twitter.com/pIez6Y3BQb — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 15, 2025

This sucks for @RepMTG but also this is exactly what every single perceived enemy of Trump has experienced over the last decade. https://t.co/xOpcwMcXMu — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 15, 2025

But mostly, people are just watching agog as Trump and MTG continue their very public and ugly break-up.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is crushing Donald Trump right now. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) November 15, 2025

This fallout with Marjorie Taylor Greene marks the beginning of the end for MAGA. It’s quickly approaching the time Trump’s endorsement will be worse than the plague for Republican lawmakers. Bookmark this tweet. pic.twitter.com/XiXDfTxoZo — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 15, 2025

Hey MAGAs, if Marjorie Taylor Greene can abandon Trump's cult of personality then you can do it too — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) November 15, 2025

Libs watching Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene tonight. pic.twitter.com/pcGpQl7p17 — Rich Luchette (@richluchette) November 15, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/Acosta