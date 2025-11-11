This observation about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s head-wrecking pivot towards reasonableness makes her past Maga madness so much worse

Politics marjorie taylor greene pivot

Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting attention again. But unlike almost all of her previous headline-making actions, Greene has been popping up in timelines these days for her downright civil behavior.

This has caught a lot of news junkies by surprise. They’re used to a government official who screams, shouts, and memes her way into the story. Now she is calmly speaking out against Donald Trump and showing an overall sense of calm and tranquility. It’s hard to come to grips with.

Here is Greene basking in the glory of a peaceful train ride.

Due to flight delays and cancellations, I took the Amtrak train from DC to Georgia. The sweetest people run the train. And the morning views of my north Georgia mountains made me smile and warmed my heart. pic.twitter.com/DHbQLM8ARd — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 8, 2025

Everyone wants to know who this newer, quieter MTG is.

Who are you and what have you done with Marjorie Taylor Greene? — _ (@SundaeDivine) November 8, 2025

She's morphing into Joe Biden before our very eyes. — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) November 8, 2025

This is the nicest thing you have ever said. — William Hamill (@williamhbhamill) November 8, 2025

Who are you and where is the real Marjorie? — Feisty toxic megloaf pengo (@megchl543) November 8, 2025

MTG consistently taking trains and loving on them is making her slightly appealing. I can’t believe I wrote that. https://t.co/ZaCOVLN2Jl — Michael Schneider (@schneider) November 8, 2025

That’s not to say there weren’t still plenty of skeptics.

She’s pivoting because she is seeing poll numbers that terrify her, not because she’s suddenly learned empathy. — Some Queer (@HLSIII) November 9, 2025

Her 180 pivot is pure theatrics. MTG is trying to get reelected by pandering to democrat voters. — Eric Anderson (@ecanderson242) November 9, 2025

She’s way more terrifying to me now than she was when I thought she was just stupid and easily fooled. She’s a talented grifter and I really hope she doesn’t go any further as a politician. — dream (@dreamwakey) November 9, 2025

And yet this one account summed up the most important point to consider about this reverse-heel turn by MTG.

The thing about her weird ass pivot is that its just more proof these people are actually capable of empathy/rationality and that their behavior is a deliberate choice https://t.co/NBlZDy2wdl — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 9, 2025

Maybe there is hope after all. (But probably not.)

