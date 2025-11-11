Politics marjorie taylor greene pivot

This observation about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s head-wrecking pivot towards reasonableness makes her past Maga madness so much worse

Saul Hutson. Updated November 11th, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting attention again. But unlike almost all of her previous headline-making actions, Greene has been popping up in timelines these days for her downright civil behavior.

This has caught a lot of news junkies by surprise. They’re used to a government official who screams, shouts, and memes her way into the story. Now she is calmly speaking out against Donald Trump and showing an overall sense of calm and tranquility. It’s hard to come to grips with.

Here is Greene basking in the glory of a peaceful train ride.

Everyone wants to know who this newer, quieter MTG is.

That’s not to say there weren’t still plenty of skeptics.

And yet this one account summed up the most important point to consider about this reverse-heel turn by MTG.

Maybe there is hope after all. (But probably not.)

