News environment the UK

A 20-foot high mountain of rubbish has been dumped in a field in Oxfordshire and people are rightly asking how on earth this happened

Michael White. Updated November 16th, 2025

This is the kind of viral clip that is so shocking, you feel the need to check if it’s fake or AI.

But, no. This is real. It’s the site of a huge mountain of rubbish caused by fly tipping in Oxfordshire, in the southeast of England.

The rubbish pile is in a field between the River Cherwell and the A34 near Kidlington, and is believed to be up to 150m (490ft) long and 6m (20ft) high.

The charity, Friends of the Thames, has called the site “an environmental catastrophe”, as the toxic runoff from the waste will be running into the local water.

And local MP, Calum Miller, told parliament the “estimated cost of removal is greater than the entire annual budget of the local district council”.

The shocking scenes of the rubbish pile have gone viral on social media. Here’s a selection of the responses.

