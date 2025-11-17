Ant Middleton said Sadiq Khan couldn’t fool Londoners with his ‘damage control overload’ Christmas tree and was brutally owned all the way into the new year

Celebrity ant middleton christmas Sadiq Khan

It’s with a mildly heavy heart that we return to the thoughts of Ant Middleton, the former soldier and occasional TV presenter, Reform UK-er and 2028 London mayoral candidate, apparently.

Middleton’s been having a long and hard think about Christmas trees, specifically this one in London which London mayor Sadiq Khan took pleasure in sharing with his followers on Twitter.

Nowhere compares to London at Christmas pic.twitter.com/YuNJI1TWPb — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) November 15, 2025

Now that’s a Christmas tree.

Hard to believe we know, but Middleton saw nothing but the negative side, suggesting Khan was somehow on ‘damage control overload’ to make up for a disappointing tree last year.

Not only that, it was ‘too little, too late’ – suggesting, presumably, that Khan doesn’t really care about Christmas – before ending up even more unpleasant.

As I’ve said before! Pure damage control PR stunts. Khans team is on damage control overload. Who remembers Londons Christmas tree last year!

Too little, too late Khan. You don’t fool us, you fool… https://t.co/X4S5ITVRA0 — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) November 16, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up owned all the way into the new year.

1.

The one you refer to was a Norwegian one, they send one every year as a gift to London. It's a basic Norwegian style Christmas tree, that's they way they do it. Fuck me, you people are pathetic, poppy rage just finished now Christmas tree rage. You pack of clowns. — SmoggyPower (@SmoggyPower) November 16, 2025

2.

You're really showing how fecking thick you are. The tree the Mayor is showing is in Covent Garden, not Trafalgar Square. The tree in Trafalgar Square is donated by Oslo, Norway and is always decorated in the same way it is decorated in Oslo. — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) November 16, 2025

3.

Under Sadiq Khan the murder rate has hit the lowest, since Boris Johnson was the Mayor of London. Th city has also been voted the best in the world for over a decade. What is it about the British born brown Asian Muslim, you dislike? — T (@judgeyourself99) November 16, 2025

4.

Too little, too late? It’s a Christmas tree, not a hostage negotiation. At some point it stops being criticism and just becomes sulking, Ant. Go touch some tinsel, mate. — Sober Bear (@ConsequentialBr) November 17, 2025

5.

First of all that tree is in Covent Garden and not in Trafalgar Square which is a gift to the people from Norway.

Secondly, the Christmas tree from Norway will arrive in December.

And thirdly, you’re an idiot. — GG #FBPE (@GonnyGlass) November 16, 2025

6.

Ant thinks this is the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree.

I guess it’s hard to see from Dubai.

What a wally. https://t.co/iUcITQ8wsx — Florence Lox (@floboflo) November 17, 2025

7.

If you were actually in London you would know that this tree is in Covent Garden. But you are not are you. You are in Dubai. Show us the annual Xmas Tree in Dubai you plank — greghove ️‍️‍️‍️‍actually (@greghove) November 16, 2025

8.

The one you refer to has nothing to do with Sadiq Khan. It's a gift from Norway as appreciation for British involvement during WW2. Every Mayor since 1947 has welcomed this kind gesture from Norway. Being an ex serviceman running for Mayor of London should be aware of this. — SmoggyPower (@SmoggyPower) November 16, 2025

9.

Norway donates a Christmas tree to London every year as an expression of gratitude for UK liberating Norway from the Nazis in WW2. You’d think Middleton would at least know this basic fact about London if he wants to be Mayor. — Pól Dubh (@PaulBlack2022) November 16, 2025

Just in case anyone still needed telling …

Ant. 1. This is Covent Garden. You're confusing it with the one in Trafalgar Square.

2. For a man with aspirations to be London mayor, that's deeply embarrassing.

3. The tree in Trafalgar Square is a gift from Norway. Sadiq Khan doesn't personally go shopping for a tree.

4. STFU https://t.co/LQ5cue3Kif — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) November 16, 2025

To conclude …

Can anybody tell me who this Middleton prick is

And why he is on my timeline crying about a tree? — Freda Wallace (@FredaPeaches) November 16, 2025

READ MORE

Andrew Tate’s decided there’s not a woman on Earth who is worthy of him and was magnificently owned into next year

Source @antmiddleton