Celebrity ant middleton christmas Sadiq Khan

Ant Middleton said Sadiq Khan couldn’t fool Londoners with his ‘damage control overload’ Christmas tree and was brutally owned all the way into the new year

Poke Reporter. Updated November 17th, 2025

It’s with a mildly heavy heart that we return to the thoughts of Ant Middleton, the former soldier and occasional TV presenter, Reform UK-er and 2028 London mayoral candidate, apparently.

Middleton’s been having a long and hard think about Christmas trees, specifically this one in London which London mayor Sadiq Khan took pleasure in sharing with his followers on Twitter.

Now that’s a Christmas tree.

Hard to believe we know, but Middleton saw nothing but the negative side, suggesting Khan was somehow on ‘damage control overload’ to make up for a disappointing tree last year.

Not only that, it was ‘too little, too late’ – suggesting, presumably, that Khan doesn’t really care about Christmas – before ending up even more unpleasant.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up owned all the way into the new year.

Just in case anyone still needed telling …

To conclude …

Source @antmiddleton