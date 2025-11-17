Kirstie Allsopp trolled Michael Rosen and the children’s author’s A++ response was all kinds of magnificent

Celebrity kirstie allsopp Michael rosen

Kirstie Allsopp took time out from scouring the property market to take aim at beloved – we don’t reckon that’s too strong a word – children’s author Michael Rosen.

Specifically the fact that 79-year-old Rosen. one-time Children’s Laureate and author of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (among so many others) dare accept his right to travel on public transport for free with a Freedom Pass.

She – and everyone else – knew that after Rosen tweeted he’d been having a few problems getting it to work.

My Freedom Pass doesn’t work. I went to the website to get a replacement Freedom Pass. It won’t let me get a replacement Freedom Pass because the website says ‘You do not currently have an active Freedom Pass.’ — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 12, 2025

Cue Allsopp (daughter of the 6th Baron Hindlip, lest you forget).

A writer so successful that today is a day dedicated to him in schools all over the country thinks it is reasonable that he travels for free due to his age. People have to stop taking things they do not need, it is wrong and it is bankrupting our country. https://t.co/emkggnFVpr — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) November 14, 2025

Phewf.

And while we’ve already written about the long, very long queue of people who waited patiently to tell Allsopp how wrong they thought she’d got this, it is also worth highlighting the response of the great man himself (no, not Phil Spencer).

First up, was this.

I also use the NHS and my children have all gone to state schools. — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 14, 2025

That is not the same, you do not need to travel for free, you can afford to pay, older travels can get discounts, like students, but accepting free travel is wrong. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) November 14, 2025

But you’ve explained that you know my income (and my responsibilities) ie my income flow, so you must also know whether I could afford private health insurance and/or private education. — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 14, 2025

And then there was this.

Leaving aside the discussion as to whether I should or should not have a Freedom Pass, I’m glad to say that Kirstie Allsopp’s tweet has had 1.8 million views. As Kirstie mentioned Michael Rosen Day in it, I have to thank Kirstie for that. — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 15, 2025

And this (Allsopp said it wasn’t true).

Someone has posted a link to how much you’re worth (more than 10 million – well done) and someone else to a link to a claim that sometime or another you used the NHS dental arrangement. Can any of this be true? https://t.co/jgAwmrDlK4 — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 14, 2025

And finally, this!

Same applies to all state provision, grants, subsidies, discounts etc. Can you give me guidance on which ones I should benefit from and which not? — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 14, 2025

Do you benefit from any state provision, subsidies, grants, tax relief? State subsidised arts? — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 14, 2025

As you’ve asked me about my Freedom Pass for London bus and train travel, Kirstie, can you answer my question? Let’s keep this reasoned and polite. https://t.co/XZJvhc4n2O — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 14, 2025

The very definition of ‘reasoned and polite,’ we reckon (and alas, as far as we could see, he’s still waiting for an answer).

We’re with this person.

Do you know what I love about Michael Rosen he could trashed Allsopp by telling her he works in kids schools for free so probably doesn’t have as much money as people think but no he said nothing like that – class v brass — The Plight of the SEND Parent – Reloaded post EHCP (@Savaoraidh_) November 15, 2025

Only one question remained.

After all the rigmarole, did you manage to get your Freedom Pass issues sorted? — Adrian Dumdum (@AdrianDurham_) November 15, 2025

Yes — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) November 15, 2025

Thank goodness for that.

