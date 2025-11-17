Celebrity kirstie allsopp Michael rosen

Kirstie Allsopp trolled Michael Rosen and the children’s author’s A++ response was all kinds of magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated November 17th, 2025

Kirstie Allsopp took time out from scouring the property market to take aim at beloved – we don’t reckon that’s too strong a word – children’s author Michael Rosen.

Specifically the fact that 79-year-old Rosen. one-time Children’s Laureate and author of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (among so many others) dare accept his right to travel on public transport for free with a Freedom Pass.

She – and everyone else – knew that after Rosen tweeted he’d been having a few problems getting it to work.

Cue Allsopp (daughter of the 6th Baron Hindlip, lest you forget).

Phewf.

And while we’ve already written about the long, very long queue of people who waited patiently to tell Allsopp how wrong they thought she’d got this, it is also worth highlighting the response of the great man himself (no, not Phil Spencer).

First up, was this.

And then there was this.

And this (Allsopp said it wasn’t true).

And finally, this!

The very definition of ‘reasoned and polite,’ we reckon (and alas, as far as we could see, he’s still waiting for an answer).

We’re with this person.

Only one question remained.

Thank goodness for that.

Follow Michael Rosen here!

