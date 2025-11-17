Trump’s attorney general Pam Bondi dared liberals to define ‘fascist’ and the internet pulled out the snarkiest dictionaries they could find

Politics facist Fox News pam bondi

Pam Bondi needs your help. She’s looking for the definition to the word “facist.” She doesn’t think anyone knows what it actually means and she’s worried it’s putting Magas at risk out in the world.

When the United States Attorney General appeared on propaganda mouthpiece Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, she got worked up over language and the impact it can have on the safety of everyday Americans. She was asked about the dangers of angry rhetoric. Here’s her flippant response.

HANNITY: I keep hearing from Democrats, ‘Nazi, fascist, racist, Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini.’ Is that incitement? Do you believe that impacts unstable people BONDI: It is freedom of speech, but it does. They probably couldn’t even define a ‘fascist’ pic.twitter.com/PQDDNYueQM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2025

Oh boy. She really opened up a Pandora’s box with this one. The internet was more than happy to provide her with an answer. (Careful what you ask for…)

1.

Trump. Next question. — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) November 14, 2025

2.

Yeah, yeah we can. A fascist “supports a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of the opposition and a subordination of individual interests for the perceived interest of the nation or race”, among other things. — William Moen (@n00bthtpwnz) November 14, 2025

3.

Obviously neither can you @AGPamBondi since you work for one https://t.co/CYdBx7kKWZ — Ammy Doeden (@DoedenAmmy) November 14, 2025

4.

I sure as fuck can define “fascist” pic.twitter.com/ShwspeiDQx — Leo Pippenpadlopsicopolis (@NotoriusBFD) November 14, 2025

5.

Get her a mirror. — JP (@PumpkinGroup) November 14, 2025

6.

We can define it, and that’s what scares you…we both know it’s accurate for you and this administration. https://t.co/Bxgkwiw1Ie — Causey (@CauseyCan) November 14, 2025

7.