‘What’s something all British children are taught?’ – 17 questionable life lessons
Right across the world, schoolchildren are taught very similar things – reading, writing, arithmetic, how to identify an ox-bow lake, etc.
Not everything we learn comes from the curriculum, though. This question from VeryBritishProblems contains a perfect example.
What’s something all British children are taught?
I’ll go first:
Swans can and will break your arm.
At the risk of going full QI, it’s not true that a swan can break your arm – with its wing or otherwise. They’re all beak and no swan pants, but we still wouldn’t advise you to annoy them unless you’re asking for a good pecking.
Twitter/X users had plenty of examples. Can you relate to any of these?
1.
'If you swallow your chewing gum it will stick to your heart'…
2.
See a penny pick it up, then all day you’ll have good luck
3.
'Don't go out with wet hair you'll catch your death'
4.
Can't wear big hoop earrings because someone knew a friend of a friend who got one stuck on a door handle and ripped it out
5.
Never run with scissors. And always pass them to someone handles first. Ditto knives.
6.
She's the cat's mother.
7.
Watching the TV for too long will give you square eyes.
8.
Avoid walking on these as if your life depends on it. pic.twitter.com/VsN4PSveSO
9.
You can’t have any pudding unless you eat your meat.
