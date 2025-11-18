Politics donald trump healthcare

Donald Trump’s bewildering answer about his new healthcare strategy proves he’s even more out of touch with reality than we already feared

Saul Hutson. Updated November 18th, 2025

Donald Trump totally knows what he’s doing right now. He’s got healthcare coverage all figured out for Americans. Just ask for the price you want!

If this all sounds hare brained, it is. In a rushed interview under the whirring hum of airplane engines, Trump hastily explained that all it takes to get treatment from a doctor is a quick negotiation. Just trade and barter down to a price you like. Totally reasonable.

Oh, and also, don’t buy any cars with the money Trump is supposedly going to send out. Apparently, Trump got confused about the term “Cadillac plan,” which refers to a health insurance plan with unusually extensive coverage. He just thought it meant people buy cars with their health insurance money. (He thought wrong.)

Needless to say, the critics of this new plan were out in droves online.

