Donald Trump’s bewildering answer about his new healthcare strategy proves he’s even more out of touch with reality than we already feared

Donald Trump totally knows what he’s doing right now. He’s got healthcare coverage all figured out for Americans. Just ask for the price you want!

If this all sounds hare brained, it is. In a rushed interview under the whirring hum of airplane engines, Trump hastily explained that all it takes to get treatment from a doctor is a quick negotiation. Just trade and barter down to a price you like. Totally reasonable.

Trump: They buy their own health insurance, they can negotiate price and it’s going to be locked so they cannot go out and buy a Cadillac pic.twitter.com/uxgSdtqZdE — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2025

Oh, and also, don’t buy any cars with the money Trump is supposedly going to send out. Apparently, Trump got confused about the term “Cadillac plan,” which refers to a health insurance plan with unusually extensive coverage. He just thought it meant people buy cars with their health insurance money. (He thought wrong.)

Needless to say, the critics of this new plan were out in droves online.

How does one “negotiate” with an insurance company? You pay what they say, you don’t tell them what to charge you. This person is so out of touch with reality. — Just Kristin (@kschase13) November 17, 2025

One person absolutely CANNOT negotiate a price for health insurance. Individual plans are more expensive than the group plans on the ACA. Before the ACA insurance companies could shut people out for preexisting conditions. https://t.co/7BdyyJ5SHT — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) November 17, 2025

oh my fucking god he is 100% confusing cadillac insurance plans with people buying cadillacs — hi, no thanks (@HmmVryIntrstng) November 17, 2025

Being a useless nepo baby who never had to try about anything in his life, he made it to 80 years on this planet without even knowing how health insurance works. Totally ignorant and plain stupid. https://t.co/vOh7Hrnqxs — side_shore (@side_shore) November 17, 2025

Who the fuck wants a Cadillac? — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) November 17, 2025

So first, you’re going to put a stop to me using my SNAP money for my yearly European vacation, and now you’re telling me I can no longer use my insurance money to buy a Cadillac?! What kind of shitty administration is this?! — Sarah C. (@sauerbraten71) November 17, 2025

