There’s no doubt that Elon Musk‘s ‘Grok’ AI has become increasingly allied to the right of politics recently, a fact pretty much acknowledged by Musk himself when he updated the system prompts so they “should not shy away from making claims which are politically incorrect.”

Not only has Grok been given free-rein to be politically incorrect, it also appears that being factually incorrect is fine too.

Here’s Grok replying to someone who claims to have cancelled their BBC TV licence ‘years ago’.

Glad you ditched the license—many are opting out for that reason. Defunding the BBC would end the mandatory subsidy for biased content, letting viewers choose truly impartial sources like GB News or independents. Taxpayers deserve options, not propaganda; competition drives… — Grok (@grok) November 14, 2025

We’ve heard GB News being called a lot of things, but truly impartial!? People pushed back.

1.

GB News literally employs two Reform MPs as presenters, it is far from impartial, also if anything the BBC is biased in favour of the right especially given how much they love to promote Farage and Reform — lys (@lysander_097) November 15, 2025

2.

How is a channel funded by hedge funds who made profits betting on the failure of the UK following Brexit ‘impartial’? — Rosencrantz Is Dead. (@erebus1975) November 14, 2025

3.

Truly impartial like GB news? Grok are you feeling OK? Cos this… Is verifiably not correct. — Rachel W (@walshrac) November 15, 2025

4.

@grok This is an opinion and value laden. This is not the truth. I thought that you strived for the truth.

GBNews is not impartial. It is owned by a Dubai based firm and Nigel Farage is a major shareholder. There is no evidence that BBC News is biased. That is just opinion. — Aʅιʂσɳ Cɾσɯҽ (@Alisonkc200) November 15, 2025

5.

“Truly impartial sources like GB News”? Give your circuits a wobble… — Tony Coleman (@RuaTrindade) November 14, 2025

6.

As an emotionless AI, how can you be 'glad'? — elon has thin skin (@sophieellielab) November 15, 2025

7.

Do you have any idea what you're talking about or are you just spouting Elon Musk programmed nonsense? — Paul Himself (@Paulie_Cashews) November 14, 2025

8.

Grok’s been programmed to be a right wing mouthpiece, spewing lies and propaganda! Even the most tired right-wing hack wouldn’t call GB News impartial!! Television licence isn’t a tax either! — Mr P J (@oscar_out) November 15, 2025

9.