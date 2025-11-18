MAGA are praising Trump for removing tariffs on steaks and people were quick to point out the obvious – 17 juicy takedowns

US donald trump MAGA tariffs

The MAGA crowd are again singing the praises of their Dear Leader, Donald Trump, for his absolute genius move of signing an Executive Order which eliminates tariffs on steaks, the most MAGA of meats.

And now those juicy steaks are going to be more affordable thanks to Trump and his love for the citizens of the USA. Yee-haw!

If the folk celebrating this Executive Order were hoping that people would conveniently forget who imposed those tariffs in the first place, they were to be sorely disappointed, however.

Here’s Gunther Eagleman, US political commentator and top-tier Trump brown-noser, cheering the news on his Twitter account.

The replies came flooding in…

1.

Hows that winning he’s *REVERSING* His initial decisions because they weren’t working you idiot — Senator Pumpkin Carrot (R) – (Retarded) (@Pickuptruckdude) November 15, 2025

2.

Dude, he put the tariff in place, and is now removing them…how is this a win? — TontBerry King (@TontberryKing) November 15, 2025

3.

If getting rid of tariffs to lower prices is “Winning!”, does that mean implementing the tariffs that raised prices was “Losing!” — Talos Dreams (@TalosDreams) November 15, 2025

4.

What a joke?! If this was winning why put it on in the first place?! — Stitchof11 (@stitchof11) November 15, 2025

5.

A “Win” is Trump rescinding a terrible economic decision that he made himself? Tough times for MAGA right now! — virgil (@789virgil) November 16, 2025

6.

Whoever put those tariffs on there is going to be PISSED! — rshinra (@rshinra) November 15, 2025

7.

Why is this “HUGE” ? I thought you guys said tariffs don’t raise prices. So by that logic – reducing tariffs wouldn’t do anything to lower prices? Right? Or did you lie about what tariffs do to prices initially? — Grant Gregory (@GrantrGregory) November 15, 2025

8.