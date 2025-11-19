23 favourite funny reactions to the Cloudfare outage that knocked out half the internet on Tuesday

Social Media internet technology

If you’re a user of Twitter, ChatGPT, Spotify, Facebook or any site that uses Cloudfare’s services, you’ll be aware that somebody or something threw a spanner in the works on Tuesday, taking down all their sites for large chunks of late morning and afternoon.

Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available. Follow our updates here: www.cloudflarestatus.com/incidents/8g… [image or embed] — Cloudflare (@cloudflare.social) November 18, 2025 at 12:39 PM

The service went down at 11:48 and was briefly restored shortly afterwards before crashing again. Around three hours later, Cloudfare issued an update.

“A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal.”

It was too late to stop them becoming fodder for the internet’s jokers. Bluesky, it turns out, doesn’t use Cloudfare, leaving it up and runnng to provide comedic commentary on the tech nightmare.

without chatgpt this cloudfare being down joke isnt going to write itself — I'mWintersMom (@imwintersmom.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:14 PM

happy cloudflare outage day to all who celebrate — David Buchanan (@retr0.id) November 18, 2025 at 11:57 AM

Cloudflare outage destroys all human communication except Bluesky, this is the weirdest sci-fi scenario I’ve ever seen — Matt Steinglass (@mattsteinglass.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:54 PM

Using the Cloudflare outage to DDOS every remaining website so we’re finally free of the computer — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund.online) November 18, 2025 at 2:00 PM

With Cloudflare down, I’d like to give a big “sod off” to anybody coming over here from Twitter. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 12:46 PM

Twitter and chat gpt are down. Bad day for people who suck. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystalok.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:11 PM

