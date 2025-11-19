Social Media Bluesky

25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Poke Reporter. Updated November 19th, 2025

Welcome to our weekly Wednesday dip into the funny side of Bluesky. We’ve gathered 25 things that gave us a laugh, in the hope that you’ll enjoy them too.

1.

“Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus” is a novel about the dangers of going into STEM

— Workers’ Lit (@socialistshelf.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:47 PM

2.

Wow, he looks just like him!

[image or embed]

— Alison (@alisondennison.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 10:10 PM

3.

That one scene in Lord Of The Rings where it looks like Gandalf is galloping into a National Trust car park…

[image or embed]

— Sacha Coward (@sachacoward.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:43 PM

4.

An original member of the group, she chickened out before they became famous.

[image or embed]

— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 12:44 PM

5.

restless ghost chilling out on all the haunting stuff as he gets super into your Breaking Bad rewatch and then knocking a bunch of shit off your shelves during the finale

— more mr. nice guy (@juniorhoncho.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 3:18 AM

6.

we need a department of kerning

[image or embed]

— derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 2:54 AM

7.

if evolution is so smart why’d it give polar bears a black nose in the middle of their stupid white faces?

— Dreamer (@elgatoesmio.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 1:58 AM

8.

I don't want AI generated art, I want AI emptied dishwasher

— Anuj Ahooja (@quillmatiq.com) November 17, 2025 at 4:36 AM

9.

So Trump's releasing the Epstein files. It's weird how they're all on White House note paper and written in thick black marker, but at least we finally get the truth.

— HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) November 17, 2025 at 6:54 AM

10.

If you ask me there’s no way Prince Charming would have tried quite so hard to find Cinders had she been wearing glass Crocs.

— bacon popsicle (@gupton68.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 2:19 PM

11.

stockpiling wishbones for political reasons

— ️rofessor Kiosk (@professorkiosk.wtf) November 16, 2025 at 12:15 PM

12.

Serious talk in the dojo of replacing me with an inflatable tube man.

— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 9:46 PM

