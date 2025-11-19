25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to our weekly Wednesday dip into the funny side of Bluesky. We’ve gathered 25 things that gave us a laugh, in the hope that you’ll enjoy them too.
If you find something that tickles your fancy, maybe consider reposting to share the joy.
1.
“Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus” is a novel about the dangers of going into STEM
— Workers’ Lit (@socialistshelf.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:47 PM
2.
Wow, he looks just like him!
— Alison (@alisondennison.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 10:10 PM
3.
That one scene in Lord Of The Rings where it looks like Gandalf is galloping into a National Trust car park…
— Sacha Coward (@sachacoward.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:43 PM
4.
An original member of the group, she chickened out before they became famous.
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 12:44 PM
5.
restless ghost chilling out on all the haunting stuff as he gets super into your Breaking Bad rewatch and then knocking a bunch of shit off your shelves during the finale
— more mr. nice guy (@juniorhoncho.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 3:18 AM
6.
we need a department of kerning
— derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 2:54 AM
7.
if evolution is so smart why’d it give polar bears a black nose in the middle of their stupid white faces?
— Dreamer (@elgatoesmio.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 1:58 AM
8.
I don't want AI generated art, I want AI emptied dishwasher
— Anuj Ahooja (@quillmatiq.com) November 17, 2025 at 4:36 AM
9.
So Trump's releasing the Epstein files. It's weird how they're all on White House note paper and written in thick black marker, but at least we finally get the truth.
— HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) November 17, 2025 at 6:54 AM
10.
If you ask me there’s no way Prince Charming would have tried quite so hard to find Cinders had she been wearing glass Crocs.
— bacon popsicle (@gupton68.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 2:19 PM
11.
stockpiling wishbones for political reasons
— ️rofessor Kiosk (@professorkiosk.wtf) November 16, 2025 at 12:15 PM
12.
Serious talk in the dojo of replacing me with an inflatable tube man.
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 9:46 PM