Donald Trump was having the time of his life with the Saudi crown prince and it was creepy on so many levels it hurt – 15 fist-shaking responses

Politics donald trump saudi crown prince

You know that horrible moment when you go to high-five someone and they leave you hanging? Or worse yet, when one of you goes for a high five but the other one goes for a formal handshake?

Or if you’re President of the United States and you’re trying to act like a normal human being in front of the Saudi Crown Prince?

If any of those awkward moments makes you cringe internally, we have some bad news for you.

WTF is this? pic.twitter.com/OZP3y8b2Np — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 18, 2025

Donald Trump hosted Mohammed bin Salman in his bid to set America’s human rights record back a few centuries. It was as bad as you can imagine in terms of policy and the values it projected on America’s behalf.

But this stilted attempt at a handshake was somehow worse than all of that. Take a closer look.

totally normal. nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/IkQiUfO7sH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2025

Failing a handshake this poorly should be grounds for impeachment. And also, why is he so happy? He looks like a kindergartener who just got a free ice cream cone for breakfast. He never shows this much emotion and yet here he is with a suspected war criminal yukking it up.

It’s hard to believe Twitter had so many replies considering users had to type from the curled up fetal position.

1.

Eww. pic.twitter.com/gcCaz6mPdN — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) November 18, 2025

2.

I think he’s in love. — Lucifer (@LucifersTweetz) November 18, 2025

3.

How is he both rotting away and fatter than ever — tenderjerqe (@HeOnTheToilet) November 18, 2025

4.

“I don’t give a hell where that hand’s been.” Well…when you yourself are always trying to grab ’em by the pussy, that makes sense. — The Civil Heretic (@ddtmatter) November 18, 2025

5.

Awww.. he has a crush — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) November 18, 2025

6.

I have never seen him laugh so wholeheartedly nor treat any other ‘leader’ this way. Think of the contrast between this and his treatment of Zelenskyy. — Katrina Hagen (@KatrinaHagen2) November 18, 2025

7.