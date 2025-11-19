There’s a new AI app that virtually reanimates deceased relatives, and it’s ‘Black Mirror’ levels of terrifying – 19 relatable shudders

Science AI black mirror

There was a time, in the not-too-distant past, that when a loved one died then that was pretty much that. Unless you’re the kind of person to consult a ouija board or attend a Spiritualist Church, then communication with the deceased would have pretty much stopped for good.

And that’s probably how it should be, to be honest. Death is very much a part of life, and grieving – although painful – is a necessary process to come to terms with the passing of a beloved friend or relative.

But this is the age of AI and things are changing quickly! A Chinese company named 2wai, whose slogan is ‘Human connection, reimagined in the age of AI’, has for a while been providing realistic AI avatars to let users ‘talk to their favorite creators, brands, and characters in a virtual world that feels real’.

But now they’ve added a slightly more disturbing product to their range, as their latest ad shows.

2wai’s co-founder, former Disney star Calum Worthy, has shared it to his followers over on Twitter.

What if the loved ones we've lost could be part of our future? pic.twitter.com/oFBGekVo1R — Calum Worthy (@CalumWorthy) November 11, 2025

We’ve got chills, they’re multiplying. And we’re not alone.

1.

Grim — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) November 14, 2025

2.

The ending to this video involves the grandma coming out through the phone and eating the daughter's soul. — KILL, THE ICON! (@KILLTHEICON) November 14, 2025

3.

This is contrary to the natural order of the Cosmos. Everything dies and everything ends, all things, people, plants, animals, even the stars one day. Grief and loss is what makes us human. Sorry no, just no. — Megalo 777 (@JohnAllegretti) November 14, 2025

4.

What a wonderful idea — gradually replace my internal representation and memories of my deceased loved ones with AI slop! Sign me right up, inject it directly into my veins tyvm — Dale Cloudman (@DaleCloudman) November 13, 2025

5.

Digital necromancy pic.twitter.com/9YU2CtEqlx — The Tradition Rebellion (@trad_rebel) November 13, 2025

6.

Nightmare fuel — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) November 13, 2025

7.

Abominable Intelligence — Alice Ēarendel — Fae/acc ✝️️‍⚧️ (@kymeriandawn) November 13, 2025

8.

9.

Nothing says compassion like turning someone’s grief into a business opportunity. — Stan (@StanM3) November 13, 2025

10.