Science AI black mirror

There’s a new AI app that virtually reanimates deceased relatives, and it’s ‘Black Mirror’ levels of terrifying – 19 relatable shudders

David Harris. Updated November 19th, 2025

There was a time, in the not-too-distant past, that when a loved one died then that was pretty much that. Unless you’re the kind of person to consult a ouija board or attend a Spiritualist Church, then communication with the deceased would have pretty much stopped for good.

And that’s probably how it should be, to be honest. Death is very much a part of life, and grieving – although painful – is a necessary process to come to terms with the passing of a beloved friend or relative.

But this is the age of AI and things are changing quickly! A Chinese company named 2wai, whose slogan is ‘Human connection, reimagined in the age of AI’, has for a while been providing realistic AI avatars to let users ‘talk to their favorite creators, brands, and characters in a virtual world that feels real’.

But now they’ve added a slightly more disturbing product to their range, as their latest ad shows.

2wai’s co-founder, former Disney star Calum Worthy, has shared it to his followers over on Twitter.

We’ve got chills, they’re multiplying. And we’re not alone.

