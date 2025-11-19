US donald trump women

This jaw-dropping video of Donald Trump belittling women journalists should be sent to every woman who ever thought of voting Maga

John Plunkett. Updated November 19th, 2025

There’s only one thing that gets Donald Trump’s goat more than a journalist asking a question he doesn’t like – and that’s when it’s a woman journalist.

We’ve featured no end of moments when Trump berated and belittled a woman trying to do their job in the White House press corps, the latest of which went viral today after ABC News reporter Nancy Bruce dared actually ask a proper question of the Saudi Crown prince.

And this latest instance sent this 3 minute video of Trump doing it to all and sundry – all and sundry women, obviously – wildly viral and it should be sent to every woman who ever thought of voting Maga. No reason why men shouldn’t watch it too, obviously.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Source @RonFilipkowski