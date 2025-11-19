This jaw-dropping video of Donald Trump belittling women journalists should be sent to every woman who ever thought of voting Maga

US donald trump women

There’s only one thing that gets Donald Trump’s goat more than a journalist asking a question he doesn’t like – and that’s when it’s a woman journalist.

We’ve featured no end of moments when Trump berated and belittled a woman trying to do their job in the White House press corps, the latest of which went viral today after ABC News reporter Nancy Bruce dared actually ask a proper question of the Saudi Crown prince.

Reporter: Mr. President, why wait for congress to release the Epstein files? Why not just do it now? Trump: It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude… I think the license should be taken away from ABC. We have a great commissioner, a chairman who should look at… pic.twitter.com/rSPG2m9EK4 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2025

And this latest instance sent this 3 minute video of Trump doing it to all and sundry – all and sundry women, obviously – wildly viral and it should be sent to every woman who ever thought of voting Maga. No reason why men shouldn’t watch it too, obviously.

Montage of 19 clips of Trump insulting, berating, demeaning and attacking female reporters over the past few months. pic.twitter.com/ivdQJqjZqq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 19, 2025

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

If your son treats women like this you have failed as a parent. Our kids are watching . https://t.co/xlh2hnieqU — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 19, 2025

Trump’s relentless barrage of sexist insults against female reporters isn’t leadership, it’s the tantrum of a fragile bully terrified of strong women holding him accountable. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) November 19, 2025

I doubt there’s a woman alive who hasn’t been spoken to like this at least once. We all know this misogyny exists. But seeing it come from the top, watching people everywhere accept it as normal from our president, is incredibly disturbing b/c the normalization is under way. https://t.co/311s7neTNg — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) November 19, 2025

He’s a very fragile little man who is triggered by accountability from women he perceives to be fearless and smart. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) November 19, 2025

Trump’s greatest tell is how he treats women who aren’t paid to clap for him. Put a microphone in a woman’s hand and he turns into a cornered bully every time. “Quiet Piggy” isn’t strength. It’s a man terrified of any woman he can’t control. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) November 19, 2025

Whenever someone asks him a hardball question, he blurts out, “Fake News.” The saddest part is that his followers don’t understand what he’s doing. https://t.co/HydnFyjakq — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) November 19, 2025

It’s funny how shocked people are over the lack of respect and tact toward female reporters and journalists. This is the “grab em by the pussy” guy. I mean seriously. This is who he is and always has been. And we gave him the highest office in our country. TWICE. — No_Widgets (@NWidgets55215) November 19, 2025

19 insults, beratings, and humiliations later… Trump’s still claiming he “respects women.” And of course, 19 insults, beratings, and humiliations later… crickets from every Republican woman in Congress. Pathetic. Shameful. Cowardice.#DemsUnited #TrumpisaNationalDisgrace https://t.co/4bxrChEj1O pic.twitter.com/GPHTsO6vx3 — ✨ . ✨ (@3SidecarsPlz) November 19, 2025

if he talks to women like this with cameras rolling, imagine what he does behind closed doors when the cameras are off https://t.co/7MfLIpuFaK — ethan (@eatengorgonzola) November 19, 2025

