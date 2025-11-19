‘What is the most niche job in the UK?’ – 22 unusual careers you’ve probably never considered but definitely should

Life r/AskUK work

Given that we spend approximately 90,000 hours at work over our lifetimes, it’s a good idea to choose one that you either enjoy, or that pays lots of money. The very lucky amongst us end up doing both, but those careers tend to be pretty rare.

They’ve been chatting about unusual and well-remunerated employment on the AskUK subreddit, after user grumpy_groundsman asked the following:

‘What is the most niche job in the UK?’

And then they explained their thinking behind the question.

‘Inspired by driving through London and being curious about what all the people that live in the ridiculously expensive houses do for work. ‘Thinking there can’t be that many jobs that pay well enough to buy a house in Central London. Then I remembered seeing a comment somewhere that niche jobs pay well. Inspiring the thought of the MOST niche job. ‘So what is the most niche job that someone you know does? A job that nobody else has.’

And the answers will want you to jack your job in for something unique, whether it pays well or not.

1.

‘In no way paying me enough to afford a house in London, but I’m an ecological consultant which is somewhat niche. I’m the person that ‘holds up’ housing developments because of one great crested newt. In reality the developer decided to think of us last and I’m trying to keep people out of prison.’

–Particular-Bid-1640

2.

‘I once met someone whose whole job was maintaining antique church clocks around the country. Super niche but surprisingly well paid because almost no one else can do it.’

–InternationalYam5496

3.

‘Saw an interview with a personal perfumier. Works for the ultra rich. Turns up to their house with his kit. Spends many sessions and hours to create ‘their scent’. Process can apparently take him 18 months. Charges in excess of £20,000 a bottle.’

–StGuthlac2025

4.

‘The most niche I’ve come across in construction industry was a squash court plasterer. It’s a special type of plaster and very few people are able to do it.’

–Remarkable-Budget239

5.

‘Someone has to check on Larry the cat. Is he fed by the PM or is that a flunky’s job?’

–BuncleCar

6.

‘There are a lot of business that rely on 40-year-old computer systems that almost no-one knows how to maintain.’

–BaldyBaldyBouncer

7.

‘My brother rigs tall ships and soundstages to look like tall ships in movies.’

–Ancient-District1806

8.

‘Heart bypass engineer, fixing and servicing heart bypass machines. Six in my company, probably two or three others in the UK.’

–JohnFermwr

9.

‘I had a friend who maintained a banking system software that was written in the 1950s. Banks didn’t want to update the system because it still worked.

He said ‘There are two of us in the world, and the other one’s about to retire’. He claimed he only worked a few days a year, always travelled first class and in his mid 30s was mortgage free and financially able to retire when the last system was finally switched off.’

–jeminar

10.

‘Hovercraft driver.’

–Ill_Refrigerator_593

11.

‘I am a Patinator (or ‘Patineur’ according to some American bloke who wrote a book about it) of bronze. There are not many people in the world who do this and it’s a somewhat secret art.

It’s basically using heat (massive blow torch) and various chemicals and oxides, to create chemical reactions, colours and patterns on bronze work. Niche and badly paid! But also kinda cool.’

–OtherwiseFudge4743

12.

‘My best example of this is a guy I met a party who specialised in photographing and filming melting cheese. And he’d made a fortune. Think about it: Dominos, McDonalds, Pizza Hut, Burger King.

He was the go to guy for every fast food advert: globally.’

–Mammoth-Difference48