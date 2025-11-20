A woman shared her 11-point list of ‘green flags in a man’s apartment’ and we’re not sure if these replies say more about men – or women

Life homes relationships

Here’s a rather fabulous thing that’s just gone viral on Twitter, and that’s not a phrase we use so often as we did back in the day.

It’s this American woman who shared her 11-point list of ‘green flags in a man’s apartment’, 11 things to suggest that you might be on to a good thing.

Green Flags in a Man’s Apartment: 1. Expensive candles

2. Nice hand soap

3 Actual toilet paper, not a single-ply situation (recession indicator

4. No clothes on the floor

5. No dishes in the sink

6. Uses face wash (bonus points if it’s not 3-in-1)

7. Owns a hairbrush

8. Plants… — Raq (@raqisright) November 18, 2025

Here they are again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

It went viral – wildly viral – and we’ve read all the responses (well, quite a few of them) so you don’t have to and these people surely said it best.

If a man has a bunch of candles and living houseplants in his apartment you’d better get out of there before his girlfriend shows up. https://t.co/H5qedeQBPj — Jeff (@_FlipMan) November 19, 2025

apparently your type is my gay uncle — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) November 18, 2025

Green Flags in Men (in general): 1. Has a close relationship with his parents (his mom especially)

2. Has hobbies (hiking, reading, playing guitar, etc.)

3. Goes to the gym or plays a sport (shows consistency and discipline)

4. Likes to cook (or at least tries)

5. Wears clean,… https://t.co/00RhEC49vU — Anastasiya Sakharava (@_nontechnical) November 19, 2025

What are you talking about? These are all red flags because a woman already lives there. — Bethany | Commercial Real Estate (@bethanyjbabcock) November 19, 2025

Green Flags in a Woman’s Apartment 1. Power rack in living area

2. Gaming computer with flashing leds

3. Cryptocurrency hardware wallets

4. 20lbs of frozen chicken breast

5. Mattress on floor

6. 2000pt WH40k army in case

7. Many tacticool firearms

8. Chinese peptides

9. Anime https://t.co/MEQFWZji2Y — 0.005 Seconds (3/694) (@seconds_0) November 19, 2025

May I meet you? pic.twitter.com/Gq2J0UnKiZ — Ra’am Adir – רעם אדיר (@jewyorkstofmind) November 18, 2025

A single guy with this apartment will 100% be the most crushing situationship of your entire life https://t.co/C9IryL3a68 — Summer’s Eye (festive) (@HellsBitchen_) November 18, 2025

