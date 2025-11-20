Elon Musk says that AI will ‘eliminate poverty’ and ‘make everyone wealthy’ – these 17 genuinely intelligent replies beg to differ

News Artificial Intelligence elon musk poverty

Elon Musk has more money than anyone on Earth (and Mars, presumably). So we should take him at his word when he says he’s got a plan to make us all rich, right? If he can generate that much wealth, surely he not only knows how to make the rest of us rich, but he’d certainly do it if he could.

Here are his words on how robots will make us rich beyond our wildest dreams.

The most likely outcome is that AI and robots make everyone wealthy. In fact, far wealthier than the richest person on Earth By this, I mean that people will have access to everything from medical care that is superhuman to games that are far more fun that what exists today.… https://t.co/bCqUV218BJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2025

Considering Elon is a man who has trouble keeping his promises (see: government efficiency, hyperloop train service, self-driving Teslas, and so much more), the internet remained skeptical of this promise of riches for all.

Here are some of the more pointed critiques of Elon’s vision of the future.

1.

AI will make everyone wealthy in the same way access to the internet made everyone smart. — E (@NCC_1701_E_) November 19, 2025

2.

A more likely outcome is a small group of super wealthy people controlling all the resources and using that power to dominate the rest of the population. You sit on a Throne of Lies — Jamison Daniel (@AntiquarianMuse) November 19, 2025

3.

4.

JUST IN: Elon Musk says AI and humanoid robots will “eliminate humans” and “make him wealthy.” — TIGA Coin (@tiga_coin) November 19, 2025

5.

For the lurkers: anyone that sells you a utopia is leading you into bondage and terror — onetallorder (@onetallorfour) November 19, 2025

6.

You keep framing this as a positive outcome. Humans need purpose more than anything. This will put generations in early graves until we find a new purpose. — Treyding Stocks (@TreydingStocks) November 19, 2025

7.

The world’s first trillionaire who has done nothing but screw his workers has thoughts on replacing humans. https://t.co/a8M40XQEMq — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) November 20, 2025

8.