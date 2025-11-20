Lee Hurst asked his followers if they’d move to the US if they could and one response beat all others

US donald trump Lee Hurst

To the world of Lee Hurst now – you remember – and he appears to be not entirely happy with the state of the UK right now.

So much so, in fact, that it looks like he thinks it might be all over.

We say this after Hurst asked his followers how quickly they would jump at the chance of moving to the US if Donald Trump invited them (and they don’t have enough money to buy one of his Gold Cards).

And while it prompted no end of eye-catching responses, this – or rather these – were surely the only one(s) in town.

There was surely one that beat all others.

So you want to move to another country and become the very thing that you despise, an immigrant? You fucking idiot https://t.co/ItRe8NWM22 — Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) November 19, 2025

Lmao you complain about immigrants coming here and your solution is to become an immigrant and go to another country. You lot are hilarious — mitch (@mitchelld199) November 19, 2025

I thought you hated immigrants Lee? — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) November 18, 2025

"I hate immigrants so much that I want to become one" https://t.co/xCm1eVspkj — Luke (@ThtsNotGoneWell) November 19, 2025

Someone offered up just a little bit – actually, quite a lot – of a fact check.

Only idiots will believe this Twat Hurst, blatant LIE. Brits can move to the USA, after applying for the correct Visa. https://t.co/MTy2V6W8lV — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) November 18, 2025

To conclude …

You can so fuck off https://t.co/DEQdhHFT0J — Martin Harris (@MartinHarris15) November 19, 2025

Source