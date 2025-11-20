People have been sharing the one thing they wish they had more of besides time and money – 17 luxuries in short supply

Round Ups Ask Reddit

By their very nature, people are greedy. No sooner have they got what they want then they start demanding more.

This isn’t limited to flashy cars or big houses though. In fact, people seem to be lacking in some of the most basic of life’s necessities. To find out what people want an excess of the most, Draw_magister filtered out the most obvious answers when they put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘Except for time and money, what is the #1 thing you wish you had more?’

Here are the top answers that will leave you wanting more…

1.

‘Motivation. Lots of hobbies I want to start/invest more time in but I need to be more motivated to actually do something.’

-Holiday_Lie_9435

2.

‘Executive function. My brain’s task manager keeps “not responding.” Send patches and updates, please.’

-frogstampede_9

3.

‘Cheese, you can never have enough cheese.’

-AdventurousLife3226

4.

‘Peace of mind. Everything else feels easier when your brain isn’t on hard mode.’

-Separate-Simple-5101

5.

‘Good food.

‘Moving from the city to the sticks, I don’t really miss the people, the music, the familiar walkability… I miss ordering huge piles of takeout for cheap and getting fresh fried chicken at 3am. Indian buffet. Empanadas on a walk. Legit Asian and international flavor… i miss the food!’

-stay_safe_glhf

6.

‘Charisma – I’m really such a bore,really.’

-RedTamara25X

7.

‘Sleep, like actual restful sleep.’

-Background_Cup7540

8.

‘Willpower to stop eating poorly and start working out’

-captcraigaroo

9.

‘Property, I’d love to have 10 acres of land’

-scottthegeek