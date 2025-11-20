Trump’s transport secretary said air travel would be so much better if only people dressed nicer – 15 business class comebacks

News air travel sean duffy

Sean Duffy is the US Transportation Secretary because he once competed on an MTV show called Road Rules Challenge. Or something like that.

In any case, he’s here to take on one of the biggest transportation issues plaguing the United States right now, which is the sorry state of airline travel. If you’ve visited an American airport lately, it’s a new circle in Dante’s inferno. And it only gets worse during holiday season.

Everyone is mad. Everyone is sweaty. The airlines are angry at the customers. The customers are angry at the airlines. And it all costs an absolute fortune.

But don’t worry, Duffy has a solution. Just dress nicer.

Trump’s Transportation Secretary on how to improve air travel: “Sometimes you just have to ask people, Hey, let’s go back to an era where we didn’t wear our pajamas to the airport. We actually might dress up a little bit” pic.twitter.com/t0C9gozqFe — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 19, 2025

As you can imagine, this went over about as well as that passenger who reclines their seat back in front of you as soon as the plane lifts off the ground. Here are the most furious responses.

1.

Tell ya what, we’ll go back to wearing nice clothes when you don’t pack us in like sardines and go back to providing us with meals, pillows and blankets again. — Toby the Fuzzy Bear (@MilesFuzzyBear) November 19, 2025

2.

I’m a flight attendant & people wearing pajamas on the plane is the least of my worries when I go to work. This guy is so out of touch. — that-tabp (@TTabp) November 19, 2025

3.

So helpful for sleeping upright in a molded plastic chair at the airport when your flight has been delayed for hours. https://t.co/g2fYlQihlP — Patt “Bluechecked” Morrison (@pattmlatimes) November 20, 2025

4.

Suits and dresses make planes go faster. You dress up, more airports have more flight options. You know how to get to Des Moines quicker and safer? Petticoats! https://t.co/RmDiILMbOM — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) November 20, 2025

5.

Eat shit @SecDuffy. If I’m waiting in a security line for an hour plus only to have my flight delayed 3 hours…I’m wearing sweatpants you fuckin dork https://t.co/HfP7NwXai1 — Ayahuasca Al (@aruben627) November 20, 2025

6.

Do you think he means the era where the seats were comfortable $ spacious, hot meals were served & planes arrived & departed at scheduled times? When passengers didn’t spend hours in the terminal being delayed or worry about ATC folks in the tower getting enough sleep last nite? https://t.co/n5WoHJuktb — Larkin Warren (@LarkinWarren) November 19, 2025

7.