A Maga manbaby trolled a woman for wanting to be called doctor and her A++ reply bodied him straight into A+E

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2025

You will surely know by now how @juliet_turner6 went wildly viral this week after she shared news of her amazing new qualification, which appeared to get the backs up of a certain type of men everywhere because, well, they are a certain type of men.

We’ve already written about it – you probably can’t have missed it – but we return to the topic again (again!) because this one really couldn’t go without our attention.

It was this particular man baby – an American who declares in his bio ‘For my country, for my people, everything’ – who took issue with the newly-qualified doctor’s request that people call her doctor.

A big problem among women! But not as big a problem as this dude had when @juliet_turner6 replied with this.

Inject it into our veins! He’ll be needing to see a doctor after that burn (no, not that sort of doctor, Agent Max.)

Seconded.

Source @juliet_turner6 Image @juliet_turner6