A Maga manbaby trolled a woman for wanting to be called doctor and her A++ reply bodied him straight into A+E

You will surely know by now how @juliet_turner6 went wildly viral this week after she shared news of her amazing new qualification, which appeared to get the backs up of a certain type of men everywhere because, well, they are a certain type of men.

I passed my viva exam! After ~4 years of research, I successfully defended my thesis. You can call me Doctor pic.twitter.com/U9UUKucGxX — Juliet Turner (@juliet_turner6) November 14, 2025

We’ve already written about it – you probably can’t have missed it – but we return to the topic again (again!) because this one really couldn’t go without our attention.

It was this particular man baby – an American who declares in his bio ‘For my country, for my people, everything’ – who took issue with the newly-qualified doctor’s request that people call her doctor.

This is why she's catching heat, the "You can call me Dr." part. I think people are tired of people flaunting credentials like it really means anything and this is a big problem among women.https://t.co/j7TOOewZZ1 — Agent Max Remington, For Country (@AgentMax90) November 18, 2025

A big problem among women! But not as big a problem as this dude had when @juliet_turner6 replied with this.

I’m very glad that “Agent” Max Remington is on hand to warn me of the perils of using silly titles. https://t.co/lXq9NdUsZ1 — Juliet Turner (@juliet_turner6) November 18, 2025

Inject it into our veins! He’ll be needing to see a doctor after that burn (no, not that sort of doctor, Agent Max.)

I don’t think people understand how hard it is to accomplish what you did. Damn right, everyone should call you doctor. In fact, next time you go to Starbucks, make sure they know — cabrillo (@cabrillo24) November 18, 2025

I'm beginning to think there is going to be absolutely zero competition in dating…. These guys are a charity case — Josh (@kc_handyman_) November 18, 2025

Honestly at this point they should award you a second PhD in clap backs — Carrie Mantha (@CarrieMantha) November 18, 2025

Seconded.

