Gordon Ramsay had the only reasonable response to this baffling recycled pizza recipe

Celebrity food

One slight downside of being brilliant at cookery must be the pain of seeing how badly other people sometimes do it.

We can, therefore, only guess at the depths of torment experienced by Gordon Ramsay as he watched this particular horror unfold. Although, his face gave us a really huge clue.

That was remarkably clean language from Chef Ramsay, especially under such trying circumstances. TikTok users were equally appalled.

1.

What did I just watch?

Athena Rae

2.

Pizza dough is literally flour & water….why complicate things?

Ryn Stuff

3.

Omg what did she do???

QUEEN

4.

Gordon no! don’t.. DON’T WATCH IT! SHE’S NOT WORTH IT!

grey_grey

5.

My soul died when I saw that glob in the pot.

Tony V

6.

Recycling pizza???

Tuyyie

7.

My husband makes really good pizza from scratch and my toddler wanted to help him once and the one my toddler made basically on his own looked a million times better then that lol.

xyla black

8.

The way I actually gagged when seeing this.

Mallory Thurgood

9.

I use to do anything for my bf but I’d never do that.

therealtonirowe

10.

Unpizza a pizza to make a pizza.

evie

11.

She must hate her boyfriend.

Denis

12.

Sorry Mr. Ramsay… You don’t deserve to have to see that…

Metal Sawnik

13.

THAT CANNOT TASTE GOOD.

Maria

14.

I physically backed away from my phone.

SuchiLuchi

15.

This is kitchen nightmares recreated.

Tisu

Becky addressed the elephant in the room.>

I’m all for convenience food but doesn’t that just make it more inconvenient and more expensive?

Source Gordon Ramsay Image Screengrab