Life men

The bilious fury with which these men trolled a woman who dared share her doctorate is a grim snapshot of social media right now

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2025

Congratulations again to @juliet_turner6, the Oxford University ecologist and evolutionary biologist who shared her joy this week at passing her doctorate.

We mention it again – again! – because as well as sharing news of her qualification, Dr Turner also rounded up a snapshot of some of the many responses she got from men.

Not just responses, but their outright bilious fury that a woman might dare to better herself and share the news with the rest of the world.

And here they are in close-up, a properly jaw-dropping read and unutterably grim snapshot of the state of so many men on social media right now – and the world in which women find themselves in.

And these responses surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2