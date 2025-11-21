The bilious fury with which these men trolled a woman who dared share her doctorate is a grim snapshot of social media right now

Life men

Congratulations again to @juliet_turner6, the Oxford University ecologist and evolutionary biologist who shared her joy this week at passing her doctorate.

I passed my viva exam! After ~4 years of research, I successfully defended my thesis. You can call me Doctor pic.twitter.com/U9UUKucGxX — Juliet Turner (@juliet_turner6) November 14, 2025

We mention it again – again! – because as well as sharing news of her qualification, Dr Turner also rounded up a snapshot of some of the many responses she got from men.

Not just responses, but their outright bilious fury that a woman might dare to better herself and share the news with the rest of the world.

POV: you are a young woman celebrating a recent academic success pic.twitter.com/x8aZJvl4ZG — Juliet Turner (@juliet_turner6) November 17, 2025

And here they are in close-up, a properly jaw-dropping read and unutterably grim snapshot of the state of so many men on social media right now – and the world in which women find themselves in.

And these responses surely said it best.

1.

This is why it’s always amusing to me when men try to say if I hadn’t started OF and just focused on my academic success instead then I’d be respected. At the end of the day men will hate women no matter what they do or achieve. https://t.co/tsPdWuvRzA — ♡ (@emkenobi) November 18, 2025

2.

Men like this love to pull out the “your grandkids won’t care what your thesis was about” card like a gotcha, but it’s wrong. We absolutely care. Often we realize too late how much the older women in our lives had to say https://t.co/jHrjkby7W4 — sophia of hangover (@aethelfleds) November 19, 2025

3.

“Men are being radicalized by seeing mean internet comments! You have no idea how hostile the internet can be to men!” https://t.co/utAwEwI6D1 — EVOOpsych (@EOpsych) November 17, 2025

4.

it’s genuinely crazy that this is the response to a woman posting about passing her viva now. she didn’t even post the thesis title or anything. they’re reacting like this just because a woman completed an advanced degree https://t.co/GtYUhcnEPC — rose (@providenceluvr) November 17, 2025

5.

Aaand this is why I don’t trust the sudden onset of the idea that “college is a scam”. It’s not a coincidence that higher education has started losing its value in society’s eyes now that women outperform men. https://t.co/oJujF4SPbo — retrobanos (@sillyliltornado) November 17, 2025

6.

I should start a support group where we just eat snacks, read hate comments and giggle at them https://t.co/GIKXrXR16K — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) November 17, 2025

7.

Things like this make it very clear that men hate women more than women hate men. For all of you guys complaining about how unfair, hostile, and bleak the dating landscape has become: look no further. This is why. It’s not gonna get better until you stop acting like savages https://t.co/6nTMLyohYr — normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) November 18, 2025

8.

Every few months, there is a new woman going viral for academic success, and there is a hate train of jealous misogynists. I hope we can turn this into a positive moment of celebrating her, and we’ll have another smart woman’s posts to look forward to ♥️ https://t.co/p5LlfE6PfS — giggly ♡ (@xgigglypuff) November 17, 2025

9.