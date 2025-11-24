Videos mike graham

Mike Graham took to the streets after his Talk TV sacking and appeared to confirm everything you’ve ever thought about him and worse

Poke Reporter. Updated November 24th, 2025

Mike Graham’s not on Talk TV any more after his Facebook account posted a hateful diatribe about ‘multicultural bollocks’ and suggested we were ‘surrounded by non-white people’ who should ‘just f*ck off’

The (former) Talk TV presenter said he’d been hacked but was sacked by its parent company after they said he had failed to co-operate with the station’s investigation into the matter.

So now Graham can be found on YouTube and – in this case – on the streets of Chelmsford in Essex taking part in – what else? – an anti-refugee protest.

And what he had to say was both deeply offensive and appeared to confirm everything you might ever have thought about him.

