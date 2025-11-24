Mike Graham took to the streets after his Talk TV sacking and appeared to confirm everything you’ve ever thought about him and worse

Videos mike graham

Mike Graham’s not on Talk TV any more after his Facebook account posted a hateful diatribe about ‘multicultural bollocks’ and suggested we were ‘surrounded by non-white people’ who should ‘just f*ck off’

The (former) Talk TV presenter said he’d been hacked but was sacked by its parent company after they said he had failed to co-operate with the station’s investigation into the matter.

So now Graham can be found on YouTube and – in this case – on the streets of Chelmsford in Essex taking part in – what else? – an anti-refugee protest.

And what he had to say was both deeply offensive and appeared to confirm everything you might ever have thought about him.

Mike Graham, the disgraced former Talk TV presenter, has just told a Pink Ladies anti-refugee protest in Chelmsford that “all asylum seekers are fucking rapists.” pic.twitter.com/kRAr5D4XyZ — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) November 22, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Full on hate preacher. Only career/grift option left to him now I guess… — Nuala Bugeye (@NualaBugeye) November 22, 2025

2.

Just Mike Graham, the genius who thinks concrete is cultivated in fields, who was recently sacked by Talk Radio for being too unpleasant even for them, telling a protest that all asylum seekers are rapists. This is not ok. Not ok at all. pic.twitter.com/zKewXDbE25 — Brendan May (@bmay) November 22, 2025

3.

I don’t think he was hacked guys https://t.co/JlTdLbwQJG — Will (@willglloyd) November 22, 2025

4.

Mike Graham’s transition from News UK right-wing presenter into far-right hate preacher happened far faster than anyone could have predicted. So desperate for attention that he’s reduced to spewing hate speech on street corners. Yikes! https://t.co/vIQVOEOXJh — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 23, 2025

5.

A bigot who couldn’t hold down a job at Talk Radio because of his bigotry.

Who wrote a racist comment on Facebook then lied and said somebody else wrote it.

Thinks asylum seekers wanting to come to Britain… don’t meet his standards. https://t.co/CWUwMAc8sS — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) November 23, 2025

6.