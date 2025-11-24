People were asked to ‘name something England does better than any country’, and not all the responses came straight from the Patriot’s Handbook – 17 favourites

Twitter england

English patriotism and national pride are very much in vogue at the moment, largely thanks to demented right-wingers ‘raising the colours’ which, let’s be honest, is more of an exercise in intimidating immigrants than a celebration of our proud literary, scientific and cultural history.

So when popular Twitter account, Earth, asked its followers to name things that England does better than any other country, there were plenty of answers along the lines of ‘arresting people for free speech’ and ‘winning wars’.

But there were also a lot of entertainingly unserious and sarcastic replies too, and that’s very much why we’re here.

Here’s Earth’s question.

Let’s dive straight into the responses.

Stealing valuable artifacts from all over the world and calling it the British museum. — FatzHomer (@FatzHomer) November 20, 2025

They used to run one of the sharpest opium distribution networks on the planet. — Oliver Garcia (@ogfxtrader) November 20, 2025

Forelock tugging — Steve (@Crabsantler) November 20, 2025

Mustard and money laundering. — Scot Finlayson (@ScotFinlayson) November 20, 2025

Dumping crap in its rivers and sea. — Buffalo Bills Lotion. (@joebloggz2023) November 21, 2025

