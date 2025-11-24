Twitter england

People were asked to ‘name something England does better than any country’, and not all the responses came straight from the Patriot’s Handbook – 17 favourites

David Harris. Updated November 24th, 2025

English patriotism and national pride are very much in vogue at the moment, largely thanks to demented right-wingers ‘raising the colours’ which, let’s be honest, is more of an exercise in intimidating immigrants than a celebration of our proud literary, scientific and cultural history.

So when popular Twitter account, Earth, asked its followers to name things that England does better than any other country, there were plenty of answers along the lines of ‘arresting people for free speech’ and ‘winning wars’.

But there were also a lot of entertainingly unserious and sarcastic replies too, and that’s very much why we’re here.

Here’s Earth’s question.

@earthcurated Name something England does better than any other country. With a St George's flag

Let’s dive straight into the responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2