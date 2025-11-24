Weird World Bigotry christmas

A so-called British patriot’s attempt to troll non-Christians with an image of the Nativity was a self-own visible from the heavens – 17 biblical clapbacks

David Harris. Updated November 24th, 2025

The run-up to Christmas this year has seen unprecedented levels of manufactured outrage from right-wing Twitter accounts getting their knickers in a twist over the most innocuous of things.

If a box of mince pies doesn’t prominently show the word ‘Christmas‘, they’re fuming! If an Elf On The Shelf has a dark complexion, they’re livid!

We wonder how many of them are actually going to be around to see Christmas this year, given the state of their blood pressure.

Some of them, however, are actually fighting back against all the ‘wokery’. Well, in their own heads they’re ‘fighting back’, but to the rest of us they just look like deeply weird, sad little twerps.

Here’s Twitter account The British Patriot (naturally), taking a brave stand against… well, we’re not exactly sure what, but it’s really quite tragic…

@TheBritLad The Internet hates this. Reason: it offends the one religion you're not allowed to offend. You know what to do. With an image of Jesus in the manger, with Mary, Joseph, the Wise men, a shepherd and some sheep.

Huh?

We weren’t the only ones to wonder exactly what he thought he was doing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2