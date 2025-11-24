A so-called British patriot’s attempt to troll non-Christians with an image of the Nativity was a self-own visible from the heavens – 17 biblical clapbacks

Weird World Bigotry christmas

The run-up to Christmas this year has seen unprecedented levels of manufactured outrage from right-wing Twitter accounts getting their knickers in a twist over the most innocuous of things.

If a box of mince pies doesn’t prominently show the word ‘Christmas‘, they’re fuming! If an Elf On The Shelf has a dark complexion, they’re livid!

We wonder how many of them are actually going to be around to see Christmas this year, given the state of their blood pressure.

Some of them, however, are actually fighting back against all the ‘wokery’. Well, in their own heads they’re ‘fighting back’, but to the rest of us they just look like deeply weird, sad little twerps.

Here’s Twitter account The British Patriot (naturally), taking a brave stand against… well, we’re not exactly sure what, but it’s really quite tragic…

Huh?

We weren’t the only ones to wonder exactly what he thought he was doing.

1.

What religion does it offend? Why? — Baj – @w92baj.bsky.social (@W92Baj) November 21, 2025

2.

Why is everybody in that white when they all come from the middle east. — JmRoyle #LFC #YNWA #BLM #RejoinEU (@MyArrse) November 21, 2025

3.

NOBODY is offended by Christmas, or by pictures of the Nativity. Will we see you at Midnight Mass this year? — Iain4Europe #FBPE (@iain4europe) November 21, 2025

4.

It really doesn’t offend anyone. But you’d like it to. — ☘️ shella kelly (@soliteire) November 22, 2025

5.

Who’s going to tell him that Muslims believe in Jesus pic.twitter.com/0Q4VnlmAGz — gemma (@a_li_x54) November 21, 2025

6.

Hijacking Christianity to spread misinformation. "You know what to do?" What the fuck are you on about — Richie (@richiewoof) November 21, 2025

7.

No one's offended, you fanny. — Baz (@Bazza315) November 21, 2025

8.

god you people are so desperate — Luath (@Luath9) November 21, 2025

9.