Politics donald trump jack posobiec MAGA

The look on this alt-right conspiracy theorist’s face as Trump cosied up to New York’s new Democratic mayor should be made freely available on prescription to Americans everywhere

Saul Hutson. Updated November 24th, 2025

Jack Posobiec embodies what you’d get if you threw Truth Social, a 4th grade education, and a Banana Republic mannequin into a blender.

He pushes the most extreme alt-right conspiracy theories like PizzaGate, the far right activist being pretty much everything that is wrong with America right now.

Unfortunately, he has wormed his way into the President’s inner circle. Despite the fact that much of his journalism consists of promoting hateful and invariably unsubstantiated conspiracy theories on social media, he’s treated like a Pulitzer Prize-winner by the current White House.

That means he is on hand for major press events, like Trump’s meeting with newly elected NYC Mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Posobiec was all hopped up ready to pounce for the ocassion, dressed in his best Trump cosplay. He even tried to play “gotcha!” with the Mayor but was summarily dismissed.

As if that shutdown wasn’t enough, he later was caught on camera reacting to Trump himself showing some openness to Mamdani’s beliefs. As you can imagine, it was not a positive reaction.

You can actually see the exact moment Posobiec realizes the grift is over and his entire life’s work has been in service of a conman with no moral compass or values.

Posobiec was crushed. Twitter was ecstatic.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2