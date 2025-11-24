The look on this alt-right conspiracy theorist’s face as Trump cosied up to New York’s new Democratic mayor should be made freely available on prescription to Americans everywhere

Politics donald trump jack posobiec MAGA

Jack Posobiec embodies what you’d get if you threw Truth Social, a 4th grade education, and a Banana Republic mannequin into a blender.

He pushes the most extreme alt-right conspiracy theories like PizzaGate, the far right activist being pretty much everything that is wrong with America right now.

Unfortunately, he has wormed his way into the President’s inner circle. Despite the fact that much of his journalism consists of promoting hateful and invariably unsubstantiated conspiracy theories on social media, he’s treated like a Pulitzer Prize-winner by the current White House.

That means he is on hand for major press events, like Trump’s meeting with newly elected NYC Mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Posobiec was all hopped up ready to pounce for the ocassion, dressed in his best Trump cosplay. He even tried to play “gotcha!” with the Mayor but was summarily dismissed.

Watch @JackPosobiec make an absolute fool of himself in the Oval Office. He clearly has no in depth understanding of policy and tries to spin everything he can into culture wars because it’s the only thing that keeps his grift going. pic.twitter.com/8LNQ1hImcW — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) November 22, 2025

As if that shutdown wasn’t enough, he later was caught on camera reacting to Trump himself showing some openness to Mamdani’s beliefs. As you can imagine, it was not a positive reaction.

This is gold! Watch Jack Posobiec’s face when Trump says he agrees with a lot of Mamdani’s ideas. LMAO then he darts out, just defeated. Maga is so cooked. pic.twitter.com/45D8GKkSiW — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) November 23, 2025

You can actually see the exact moment Posobiec realizes the grift is over and his entire life’s work has been in service of a conman with no moral compass or values.

Posobiec was crushed. Twitter was ecstatic.

@JackPosobiec I saw a lot of your posts about the Mamdani interaction, but I didnt see any about this, any reason? — Matthew Tuckfield (@tuck_89) November 23, 2025

He probably left because he had a panic attack worrying if his grifting days might be coming to an end. — JJ (@dogandjulie) November 23, 2025

He’s even cosplaying as Trump at the same time! Absolutely beautiful. — Scott Hall (@TheSkag48285) November 23, 2025

Why is he even in there? — po (@Patooeh) November 23, 2025

