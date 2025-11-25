21 times the Louvre of Bluesky account expertly demonstrated that some people really need to chill out
While Twitter, or X – if you’ve bothered to take that on board – is full of bots and people pretending to be from places thousands of miles from their actual locations, Bluesky has a different problem …people who don’t just need to take a chill pill, they need to get hooked up to a chill drip before it’s too late.
The Louvre of Bluesky account curates what they describe as “The best and the worst of bsky dot app”, which includes many of those people.
It’s more of the worst, to be fair, but many have entered the golden ‘so bad, it’s good’ zone.
See what you think.
1.
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 2:07 AM
2.
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 2:43 PM
3.
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) October 23, 2025 at 5:09 PM
4.
the juice
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 3:14 PM
5.
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) October 4, 2025 at 3:01 PM
6.
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) October 3, 2025 at 12:59 AM
7.
Giving all the “sportsball” people a pass for the entire day for this
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 6:46 PM
8.
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) October 23, 2025 at 3:49 PM
9.
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:58 PM
10.
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) October 14, 2025 at 1:29 AM
11.
[through gritted midwestern teeth] congrats nyc
— The Louvre of Bluesky (@thelouvreof.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 1:23 PM