Life 1940s little englanders

A bigoted ‘suffragent’ got all misty-eyed about 1940s Britain and ended up owned into the next millennium

Poke Reporter. Updated November 25th, 2025

We hadn’t come across this particular person called Peter Lloyd before. He’s a journalist and author who describes himself as a ‘sufragent’ and ‘no, not a misogynist’ which might very well be all you need to know.

We mention him because he’s been getting all misty eyed about this video of 1940s Britain, in between posts in which he says feminists should be banned from journalism and how white men are banned from jobs at Premier League football clubs, apparently.

Anyway, back to the post, and it’s at this point that the more easily offended among us should probably look away now.

And while it prompted lots of totally on-point responses …

… surely no-one said it better than this person.

Devastated.

H/T @Maebe_A_Girl