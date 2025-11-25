A bigoted ‘suffragent’ got all misty-eyed about 1940s Britain and ended up owned into the next millennium

Life 1940s little englanders

We hadn’t come across this particular person called Peter Lloyd before. He’s a journalist and author who describes himself as a ‘sufragent’ and ‘no, not a misogynist’ which might very well be all you need to know.

We mention him because he’s been getting all misty eyed about this video of 1940s Britain, in between posts in which he says feminists should be banned from journalism and how white men are banned from jobs at Premier League football clubs, apparently.

Anyway, back to the post, and it’s at this point that the more easily offended among us should probably look away now.

England, 1945. Somebody saw this and decided it needed 4million Muslims. pic.twitter.com/FE6JOgMibG — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) November 22, 2025

And while it prompted lots of totally on-point responses …

Pathetic little englander. Get over yourself . . . ☕️ pic.twitter.com/BJykxdlbrR — Many Roads, One Destination (@DavidBo03050197) November 24, 2025

Seems we wanted 5 million Muslims to fight for us in WW2. pic.twitter.com/FbJgBQI35w — Bob Morgan (@Bbmorg) November 23, 2025

i know some legendary muslim homies, so glad they're here — ROB KELLAS (@RKELLAS) November 23, 2025

… surely no-one said it better than this person.

It’s ironically hilarious watching nationalists and white supremacists from a nation that colonized the entire globe have a melt down over immigrants. https://t.co/WgyrVsG4GB — Maebe A. Girl (@Maebe_A_Girl) November 23, 2025

Devastated.

