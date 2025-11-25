Pharrell Williams’ 17 million-dollar Beverly Hills ‘mansion’ listing from 2020 went viral again, and not in a good way – 19 favourite burns

Celebrity pharrell williams property

We’ve got no idea why this Tweet from 2020 has been going viral again, but we’re very much here for it.

Back in March 2020, just as the Pandemic was really beginning to hit, US musician, producer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, who has now reached the level of fame where he is generally just known as Pharrell, put his Beverly Hills ‘mansion’ on the market for $17 million.

We’ve put the quotation marks around ‘mansion’, because it certainly doesn’t look like your stereotypical Beverly Hills gaff, as you can see thanks to the following Tweet from Rap-Up.

Pharrell has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $17 million https://t.co/ashs5zMaDp pic.twitter.com/3xqLT3XT8Q — Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 3, 2020

Yeah, that’s not what we we’re expecting. What it reminded people of depended very much on which side of the pond they were from, as you can see from the rather wonderful comments.

1.

His house looks like the headquarters of a mid sized company on a business park in Reading! https://t.co/UtpaGNvQ5K — Gary Kilroy (@Gary_Kilroy) November 21, 2025

2.

he's living in a college LMAO — Becca ✦ Music + Culture (@MJFINESSELOVER) March 3, 2020

3.

people would be knocking on your door everyday asking if the Pool is open yet — Yorkshan (@YorkshireReborn) March 3, 2020

4.

This looks like the headquarters so start up company before it got bought out by google. — Mr. Spacely (@TRaww92) March 3, 2020

5.

Why does he look like he lives in Business Park ? — Albanian Bruce (@Modhabobo) March 3, 2020

6.

Looks like these legends might frequent such a place pic.twitter.com/Hjs0j2q8Te — AdamLATL (@AdamLATL) November 22, 2025

7.

Wonder if a sandwich van turns up at midday each day….honking its horn — Paul Lewin (@SpiderLewin) November 21, 2025

8.

It’s the sports centre from The Brittas Empire — Andrew Lomas (@doctorlomas) November 21, 2025

9.

Window cleaner lives next door after collecting his wages — Tel (@Telsway) November 22, 2025

10.