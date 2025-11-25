The man Trump charged with ending the Ukraine war was asked what he thinks of Putin and it showed just what Ukraine (and the rest of the world) is up against

Politics Russia Ukraine vladimir putin

Tell us you’re an out-of-touch billionaire who is completely unqualified for your job without actually telling us you’re an out-of-touch billionaire who is completely unqualified for your job.

Steve Witkoff, a shifty New York real estate guy, is in charge of keeping the peace around the world for some reason. (Actually, that reason is that he is friends with Donald Trump.) His official title: Special Envoy to the Middle East. Here he is discussing Vladimir Putin, noted war criminal and the entire reason there continues to be a war between Russia and Ukraine:

Tucker Carlson: What do you think of Putin? Witkoff: I liked him. I thought he was straight up with me…I don’t regard him as a bad guy.

pic.twitter.com/omQdK5Hx9A — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 24, 2025

Witkoff openly admits he likes Putin. He doesn’t back down from that statement, even elaborating further that the war between Russia and Ukraine is “complicated.” Which means he must have a different definition of that word than the rest of us.

It didn’t take long for red flags to flood social media once everyone realized this guy is the one drafting up problematic peace plans.

1.

This is insane. Putin is a bad guy. He kills innocent Ukrainians every night. He started the largest war in Europe since World War II for no reason. He has killed his political opponents. Diplomats have to engage with dictators but they don’t have to check their values at the… https://t.co/0hoMsLC2hI — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 24, 2025

2.

I’m sorry Ukraine. I really am. Much, if not most, of America is sorry. https://t.co/Pt1i51X2oS — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 24, 2025

3.

The Republican Party has been compromised and is operating as an asset of the Russian Federation. There’s nothing like this in American history. A major party is taking the side of a clear enemy of the United States. https://t.co/lJnvXEyejA — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) November 24, 2025

4.

This is the guy who applauds dictators because they’re nice to him personally. That’s…not a foreign policy metric. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) November 24, 2025

5.

After this MAGA phase blows over, the next admin is gonna have a serious task investigating and punishing all the russian influence in US politics. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) November 24, 2025

6.

Witkoff: Poots was nice to me so I overlooked his genocidal proclivities, war crimes, disrespect of decency, rape of the African continent and believed the bs he offered. — V #PutinIsAWarCriminal (@ms_vagablonde) November 24, 2025

7.