The man Trump charged with ending the Ukraine war was asked what he thinks of Putin and it showed just what Ukraine (and the rest of the world) is up against

Saul Hutson. Updated November 25th, 2025

Tell us you’re an out-of-touch billionaire who is completely unqualified for your job without actually telling us you’re an out-of-touch billionaire who is completely unqualified for your job.

Steve Witkoff, a shifty New York real estate guy, is in charge of keeping the peace around the world for some reason. (Actually, that reason is that he is friends with Donald Trump.) His official title: Special Envoy to the Middle East. Here he is discussing Vladimir Putin, noted war criminal and the entire reason there continues to be a war between Russia and Ukraine:

Witkoff openly admits he likes Putin. He doesn’t back down from that statement, even elaborating further that the war between Russia and Ukraine is “complicated.” Which means he must have a different definition of that word than the rest of us.

It didn’t take long for red flags to flood social media once everyone realized this guy is the one drafting up problematic peace plans.

