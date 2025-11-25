US american politics

The US Transportation Secretary doubled down on his instruction to dress nicely for flights, and these 21 travellers told him where to get off

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 25th, 2025

Former congressman, TV host and *checks notes* champion lumberjack Sean Duffy is both the Acting Adminstrator of Nasa and the Secretary of Transportation in Trump’s government, where loyalty to the Orange Buffoon is the only qualification necessary.

After the Doge cuts and the government shutdown, the air industry in the US has been in serious trouble, with nowhere near enough air traffic controllers – not to mention a much-depleted weather forecasting service, which is vital for air traffic safety.

Flights are being cancelled in unprecedented numbers, not counting Covid restrictions, and the compensation that Joe Biden had insisted should be paid to passengers who had been inconvenienced by delays or cancellations has been scrapped under Trump.

It was, therefore, a cause of some irritation to many when Sean Duffy made an announcement that was not about how he planned to tackle the many problems, but to instruct the flying public about their etiquette – including how they should dress.

Instead of regrouping after the uproar and coming back with concrete plans to improve air travel, Secretary Duffy doubled down. Here’s what the Trinny and Susannah of aviation had to say about appropriate flight attire.

Have people been going on planes in their pyjamas? Or pajamas – to respect the origin of the advice. People weren’t convinced that it was a top priority for travellers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2