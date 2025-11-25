The US Transportation Secretary doubled down on his instruction to dress nicely for flights, and these 21 travellers told him where to get off

US american politics

Former congressman, TV host and *checks notes* champion lumberjack Sean Duffy is both the Acting Adminstrator of Nasa and the Secretary of Transportation in Trump’s government, where loyalty to the Orange Buffoon is the only qualification necessary.

After the Doge cuts and the government shutdown, the air industry in the US has been in serious trouble, with nowhere near enough air traffic controllers – not to mention a much-depleted weather forecasting service, which is vital for air traffic safety.

Flights are being cancelled in unprecedented numbers, not counting Covid restrictions, and the compensation that Joe Biden had insisted should be paid to passengers who had been inconvenienced by delays or cancellations has been scrapped under Trump.

It was, therefore, a cause of some irritation to many when Sean Duffy made an announcement that was not about how he planned to tackle the many problems, but to instruct the flying public about their etiquette – including how they should dress.

Trump's Transportation Secretary on how to improve air travel: "Sometimes you just have to ask people, Hey, let's go back to an era where we didn't wear our pajamas to the airport. We actually might dress up a little bit" pic.twitter.com/t0C9gozqFe — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 19, 2025

Instead of regrouping after the uproar and coming back with concrete plans to improve air travel, Secretary Duffy doubled down. Here’s what the Trinny and Susannah of aviation had to say about appropriate flight attire.

Sean Duffy: "Dressing with respect — whether it's a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better which encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let's try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport." pic.twitter.com/PvyXAfNraN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2025

Have people been going on planes in their pyjamas? Or pajamas – to respect the origin of the advice. People weren’t convinced that it was a top priority for travellers.

Sean Duffy eliminated fines for airlines that delay or cancel your flights — making it easier for them to disrupt your travel. His grand alternative?? Wear a nice dress on the plane. https://t.co/6ef0r45RPL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 22, 2025

Because nothing says "enjoyable holiday travel" like sleeping on the floor of an airport for 48 hours wearing a three piece suit. — Damon (@damontx) November 24, 2025

wearing slippers and pajamas to the airport is antifa now — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2025

How many times is he going to harp on this stupid point? What about making seats more comfortable, or not packing people in like sardines, or making the skies safer or giving cash refunds for significant delays or cancellations (a Biden proposal the Trump admin just nixed)? — Tirah Att (@TirahAtt) November 24, 2025

As we all know, men in suits never treat people like shit. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) November 24, 2025

Yes, people wearing pajamas on flights are why there is a lack of civility in air travel. It isn't the uncomfortable airplane seats, the insane lack of legroom, the delays, cancellations, long security lines, lost luggage, or the fact that dealing with airlines as a customer is… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) November 24, 2025

Plane is gonna fall out of the sky if I wear my Alo leggings on a 16 hr flight. https://t.co/JhcKf05sKl — Laura Walsh (@TheOGLauraWalsh) November 24, 2025

Duffy said “dress for the flight you want, not the couch you left.” — HENRY️ (@sensationahenry) November 24, 2025

I had a delay cause a missed connection yesterday and spent ridiculous hours in the airport. Worry about making sure we have qualified air traffic controllers. https://t.co/7TWeM0d0Qd — Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) November 24, 2025

I left early just in case the airport was crazy. It wasn't. I was through security – TSA precheck in 3 minutes. Planes are falling out of the sky, TSA is just now being paid after a 43 day shutdown & Sean Duffy is worried about how people dress at the airport. Mind your business. pic.twitter.com/2jQJbdtY1P — Fly Sistah (@Fly_Sistah) November 24, 2025

