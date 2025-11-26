Celebrity Gillian Anderson hollywood

Gillian Anderson’s mind-boggling self-restraint after being asked if she’d spoken to Margaret Thatcher before playing her deserves an award all its own

John Plunkett. Updated November 26th, 2025

Time to rewind the clock to 2021 and Gillian Anderson’s well-deserved Emmy win for playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

Well, we’re rewinding, but the tweet that sent it viral is totally up to date, after @burritoprophet shared how they still thought about it.

And as if by magic, someone came back with a clip of the moment itself, and the incredible self-restraint shown by the estimable Anderson surely deserves an award all of its own.

Extraordinary scenes. And just in case you were wondering (you definitely weren’t wondering), that was a full eight years after Thatcher died. Pretty sure they didn’t cast the Crown that early ….

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Maybe there was one in an old episode of the X-Files they could have got in touch with.

To conclude …

Source @£NFRMlGA