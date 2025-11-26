Weird World A.I. Time magazine
‘Artificial Intelligence’ is tipped to be Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’, and “U wot m8?” entered the chat – 16 unequivocal nopes
Let’s face it, there have been some extremely controversial choices of Time’s ‘Person of the Year’, including Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Bono. Donald Trump has had the honour twice!
Even figures who obviously meet the criterion of being the most influential person of that year will have their vocal opponents, such as 2019’s winner, Greta Thunberg.
Imagine, then, the clamour that’s developing over suggestions that the next recipient of the title will be – erm – not a person at all, but Artificial Intelligence.
"ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE" MOST LIKELY TO BE NAMED TIME'S 2025 "PERSON OF THE YEAR" — Polymarket
— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 24, 2025
They added some detail.
Live candidate list:https://t.co/eZNKnP9jbx
— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 24, 2025
Polymarket, in case you were wondering, is a cryptocurrency-based betting site – so, these results are just what the public believes will happen. It’s not even the first time a non-human has been suggested – the Endangered Earth won in 1988, but that didn’t stop eyebrows from raising.
1.
https://t.co/XHlZvo9IW6 pic.twitter.com/Ts2gUVbpMR
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 25, 2025
2.
It’s been done https://t.co/eNcjvEZgWI pic.twitter.com/AWci3ZTc5g
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 24, 2025
3.
“we considered a couple of humans but honestly none of them are working hard enough to qualify” https://t.co/4tZohFEaM6
— Nick Minieri (@nickdawg) November 25, 2025
4.
we all died in 2020 and this is hell… https://t.co/Bb1zemDE5Y
— em (@polisciqueen2) November 24, 2025
5.
Abso fucking lutely not its genuinely not good to humanize a machine algorithm also theres no intelligence in there its just maths and shit https://t.co/E6Mm42SbAF
— D2 Postin' | E33 Arc ⬛️⬜️ (@destiny_thememe) November 25, 2025
6.
— Garp le Goat (@Ooaitt_) November 25, 2025
7.
“PERSON” of the year.
Not “clanker.” https://t.co/UzxzBYDiEJ
— Mike (@CenTexLib) November 25, 2025
8.
I can’t tell what’s real anymore. Every headline reads like a parody account at this point https://t.co/FJwIBdtrll
— Julia K (@JulesMangoFilm) November 25, 2025
9.
Say you’re joking right the ever loving fuck right now https://t.co/vWS3odeRQy
— India Victoria (@indiavb97) November 26, 2025
10.
https://t.co/0kYEltWpE9 pic.twitter.com/xWlcM5ilv3
— Miss Gender (@girldrawsghosts) November 24, 2025
11.
Fun fact: divorce lawyers are coming up with some of the first official language around AI personhood. Cheating on a spouse with an AI could be a divorceable offense, and they’re also arguing that talking to AI has client confidentiality if it’s about a case or medical issue https://t.co/epChXztlEH
— trout mask (original) (@BranPuffin) November 24, 2025
12.
Shared reality: A single mayoral election had the whole country and elsewhere paying attention to it as a canary in the coal mine of US politics and society.
TIME: Let’s give it the billionaire failtech industry already angling for a government bailout. https://t.co/hoGJom90cC
— Ron “Ronald” Taylor, Esq. (@TaleSpun) November 24, 2025
13.
Not sure what’s dumber: AI being considered for “person of the year” or a bet on a gambling website being cited as a credible news source https://t.co/LehmrYhNZd
— (@reset_by_peer) November 25, 2025
14.
That's because the article will most likely be written by AI https://t.co/oTqEQJFKAB
— BaxtersMovieReviews (@BaxtersReviews) November 25, 2025
15.
guys… this is literally going to let the robots take over https://t.co/PC6ASOpx7S
— Kaitlyn’sNewGroove (@kdibbs35) November 26, 2025
16.
Read: "Time Magazine has AI psychosis and/or is helping prop up the AI heist bubble." https://t.co/Mzm8U4EwuM
— Silver Spook (@SilverSpookGuy) November 25, 2025
If Miss Rachel gets it, a few Republican heads are going to fall off.
I know a great person of the year … https://t.co/fNcTpNOIFQ pic.twitter.com/r7ES1vFsLx
— Tired Peasant (@HorrorGorl) November 25, 2025
READ MORE
Elon Musk telling Joe Rogan he uses Grok’s ‘unhinged mode’ to do ‘epic roasts’ at parties is the event horizon of cringe – 21 savage takedowns that didn’t bother with AI
Source Newswire Image Alex Knight on Pexels