Probably the best off-schedule cheer display these American football supporters will ever see – and definitely the most surprising

A 2022 American football match between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers got an unexpected sideshow, courtesy of an incident involving the cheerleaders and a security guard.

Of course, things weren’t that straightforward, because the ‘security guard’ was actually Michael Galyean, the faculty advisor for the BOSS Dance Team at the University of Tennessee, and his sassy moves sent him wildly viral.

To get his moment in the spotlight, Michael had to work the whole shift as a security guard, but it was worth it for the roar of the crowd – and reactions like these on TikTok.

The cheer team for the Tennessee Volunteers – the Vols – gave him an extra thumbs up.

